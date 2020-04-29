Run a non-graphical terminal command using
sudo, prompting the user with a graphical OS dialog if necessary. Useful for background Node.js applications or native Electron apps that need
sudo.
sudo-prompt provides a native OS dialog prompt on macOS, Linux and Windows.
sudo-prompt has no external dependencies and does not require any native bindings.
npm install sudo-prompt
Note: Your command should not start with the
sudo prefix.
var sudo = require('sudo-prompt');
var options = {
name: 'Electron',
icns: '/Applications/Electron.app/Contents/Resources/Electron.icns', // (optional)
};
sudo.exec('echo hello', options,
function(error, stdout, stderr) {
if (error) throw error;
console.log('stdout: ' + stdout);
}
);
sudo-prompt will use
process.title as
options.name if
options.name is not provided.
options.name must be alphanumeric only (spaces are supported) and at most 70 characters.
sudo-prompt will preserve the current working directory on all platforms. Environment variables can be set explicitly using
options.env.
sudo-prompt.exec() is different to
child-process.exec() in that no child process is returned (due to platform and permissions constraints).
On macOS,
sudo-prompt should behave just like the
sudo command in the shell. If your command does not work with the
sudo command in the shell (perhaps because it uses
> redirection to a restricted file), then it may not work with
sudo-prompt. However, it is still possible to use sudo-prompt to get a privileged shell, see this closed issue for more information.
On Linux,
sudo-prompt will use either
pkexec or
kdesudo to show the password prompt and run your command. Where possible,
sudo-prompt will try and get these to mimic
sudo. Depending on which binary is used, and due to the limitations of some binaries, the name of your program or the command itself may be displayed to your user.
sudo-prompt will not use
gksudo since
gksudo does not support concurrent prompts. Passing
options.icns is currently not supported by
sudo-prompt on Linux. Patches are welcome to add support for icons based on
polkit.
On Windows,
sudo-prompt will elevate your command using User Account Control (UAC). Passing
options.name or
options.icns is currently not supported by
sudo-prompt on Windows.
Just as you should never use
sudo to launch any graphical applications, you should never use
sudo-prompt to launch any graphical applications. Doing so could cause files in your home directory to become owned by root.
sudo-prompt is explicitly designed to launch non-graphical terminal commands. For more information, read this post.
On systems where the user has opted to have
tty-tickets enabled (most systems), each call to
exec() will result in a separate password prompt. Where
tty-tickets are disabled, subsequent calls to
exec() will still require a password prompt, even where the user's
sudo timestamp file remains valid, due to edge cases with
sudo itself, see this discussion for more information.
You should never rely on
sudo-prompt to execute your calls in order. If you need to enforce ordering of calls, then you should explicitly order your calls in your application. Where your commands are short-lived, you should always queue your calls to
exec() to make sure your user is not overloaded with password prompts.
On macOS and Linux, you can invalidate the user's
sudo timestamp file to force the prompt to appear by running the following command in your terminal:
$ sudo -k