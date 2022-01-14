Sails.js is a web framework that makes it easy to build custom, enterprise-grade Node.js apps. It is designed to resemble the MVC architecture from frameworks like Ruby on Rails, but with support for the more modern, data-oriented style of web app & API development. It's especially good for building realtime features like chat.

Since version 1.0, Sails supports await out of the box. This replaces nested callbacks (and the commensurate error handling) with simple, familiar usage:

var orgs = await Organization.find();

Installation

With node installed:

$ npm install sails -g

Upgrading from an earlier version of Sails? Upgrade guides for all major releases since 2013 are available on the Sails website under Upgrading.

Your First Sails Project

Create a new app:

sails new my-app

Lift sails:

cd my-app sails lift

For the most up-to-date introduction to Sails, get started here.

Compatibility

Sails is built on Node.js, Express, and Socket.io.

Sails actions are compatible with Connect middleware, so in most cases, you can paste code into Sails from an existing Express project and everything will work-- plus you'll be able to use WebSockets to talk to your API, and vice versa.

The ORM, Waterline, has a well-defined adapter system for supporting all kinds of datastores. Officially supported databases include MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Redis, and local disk / memory. Community adapters exist for CouchDB, neDB, SQLite, Oracle, MSSQL, DB2, ElasticSearch, Riak, neo4j, OrientDB, Amazon RDS, DynamoDB, Azure Tables, RethinkDB and Solr; for various 3rd-party REST APIs like Quickbooks, Yelp, and Twitter, including a configurable generic REST API adapter; plus some eclectic projects.

For the latest core adapters and notable community adapters, see Available Adapters.

Please read the submission guidelines and code of conduct before opening a new issue. Click here to search/post issues in this repository.

There are many different ways you can contribute to Sails:

Please carefully read our contribution guide and check the build status for the relevant branch before submitting a pull request with code changes.

Our company designs/builds Node.js websites and apps for startups and enterprise customers. After building a few applications and taking them into production, we realized that the Node.js development landscape was very much still the Wild West. Over time, after trying lots of different methodologies, we decided to crystallize all of our best practices into this framework. Six years later, Sails is now one of the most widely-used web application frameworks in the world. I hope it saves you some time! :)

License

MIT License Copyright © 2012-present, Mike McNeil