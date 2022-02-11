Balancer V2 Monorepo

This repository contains the Balancer Protocol V2 core smart contracts, including the Vault and standard Pools, along with their tests, configuration, and deployment information.

For a high-level introduction to Balancer V2, see Introducing Balancer V2: Generalized AMMs.

Structure

This is a Yarn 2 monorepo, with the packages meant to be published in the pkg directory. Newly developed packages may not be published yet.

Active development occurs in this repository, which means some contracts in it might not be production-ready. Proceed with caution.

Packages

v2-deployments : addresses and ABIs of all Balancer V2 deployed contracts, for mainnet and various test networks.

: addresses and ABIs of all Balancer V2 deployed contracts, for mainnet and various test networks. v2-vault : the Vault contract and all core interfaces, including IVault and the Pool interfaces: IBasePool , IGeneralPool and IMinimalSwapInfoPool .

: the contract and all core interfaces, including and the Pool interfaces: , and . v2-pool-weighted : the WeightedPool and WeightedPool2Tokens contracts, along with their associated factories.

: the and contracts, along with their associated factories. v2-pool-utils : Solidity utilities used to develop Pool contracts.

: Solidity utilities used to develop Pool contracts. v2-solidity-utils : miscellaneous Solidity helpers and utilities used in many different contracts.

: miscellaneous Solidity helpers and utilities used in many different contracts. v2-standalone-utils : miscellaneous standalone utility contracts.

Build and Test

On the project root, run:

$ yarn $ yarn build $ yarn test

This will run all tests in parallel. To run a single workspace's tests, run yarn test from within that workspace's directory.

You can see a sample report of a test run here.

Security

Multiple independent reviews and audits were performed by Certora, OpenZeppelin and Trail of Bits. The latest reports from these engagements are located in the audits directory.

Bug bounties apply to most of the smart contracts hosted in this repository: head to Balancer V2 Bug Bounties to learn more.

All core smart contracts are immutable, and cannot be upgraded. See page 6 of the Trail of Bits audit:

Upgradeability | Not Applicable. The system cannot be upgraded.

Licensing

Most of the Solidity source code is licensed under the GNU General Public License Version 3 (GPL v3): see LICENSE .

Exceptions