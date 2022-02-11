openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@balancer-labs/v2-deployments

by balancer-labs
2.3.0 (see all)

Balancer V2 Monorepo

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

733

GitHub Stars

97

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0-only

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Balancer

Balancer V2 Monorepo

Docs CI Status License

This repository contains the Balancer Protocol V2 core smart contracts, including the Vault and standard Pools, along with their tests, configuration, and deployment information.

For a high-level introduction to Balancer V2, see Introducing Balancer V2: Generalized AMMs.

Structure

This is a Yarn 2 monorepo, with the packages meant to be published in the pkg directory. Newly developed packages may not be published yet.

Active development occurs in this repository, which means some contracts in it might not be production-ready. Proceed with caution.

Packages

Build and Test

On the project root, run:

$ yarn # install all dependencies
$ yarn build # compile all contracts
$ yarn test # run all tests

This will run all tests in parallel. To run a single workspace's tests, run yarn test from within that workspace's directory.

You can see a sample report of a test run here.

Security

Multiple independent reviews and audits were performed by Certora, OpenZeppelin and Trail of Bits. The latest reports from these engagements are located in the audits directory.

Bug bounties apply to most of the smart contracts hosted in this repository: head to Balancer V2 Bug Bounties to learn more.

All core smart contracts are immutable, and cannot be upgraded. See page 6 of the Trail of Bits audit:

Upgradeability | Not Applicable. The system cannot be upgraded.

Licensing

Most of the Solidity source code is licensed under the GNU General Public License Version 3 (GPL v3): see LICENSE.

Exceptions

  • All files in the openzeppelin directory of the v2-solidity-utils package are based on the OpenZeppelin Contracts library, and as such are licensed under the MIT License: see LICENSE.
  • The LogExpMath contract from the v2-solidity-utils package is licensed under the MIT License.
  • All other files, including tests and the pvt directory are unlicensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial