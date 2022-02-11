This repository contains the Balancer Protocol V2 core smart contracts, including the
Vault and standard Pools, along with their tests, configuration, and deployment information.
For a high-level introduction to Balancer V2, see Introducing Balancer V2: Generalized AMMs.
This is a Yarn 2 monorepo, with the packages meant to be published in the
pkg directory. Newly developed packages may not be published yet.
Active development occurs in this repository, which means some contracts in it might not be production-ready. Proceed with caution.
v2-deployments: addresses and ABIs of all Balancer V2 deployed contracts, for mainnet and various test networks.
v2-vault: the
Vault contract and all core interfaces, including
IVault and the Pool interfaces:
IBasePool,
IGeneralPool and
IMinimalSwapInfoPool.
v2-pool-weighted: the
WeightedPool and
WeightedPool2Tokens contracts, along with their associated factories.
v2-pool-utils: Solidity utilities used to develop Pool contracts.
v2-solidity-utils: miscellaneous Solidity helpers and utilities used in many different contracts.
v2-standalone-utils: miscellaneous standalone utility contracts.
On the project root, run:
$ yarn # install all dependencies
$ yarn build # compile all contracts
$ yarn test # run all tests
This will run all tests in parallel. To run a single workspace's tests, run
yarn test from within that workspace's directory.
You can see a sample report of a test run here.
Multiple independent reviews and audits were performed by Certora, OpenZeppelin and Trail of Bits. The latest reports from these engagements are located in the
audits directory.
Bug bounties apply to most of the smart contracts hosted in this repository: head to Balancer V2 Bug Bounties to learn more.
All core smart contracts are immutable, and cannot be upgraded. See page 6 of the Trail of Bits audit:
Upgradeability | Not Applicable. The system cannot be upgraded.
Most of the Solidity source code is licensed under the GNU General Public License Version 3 (GPL v3): see
LICENSE.
openzeppelin directory of the
v2-solidity-utils package are based on the OpenZeppelin Contracts library, and as such are licensed under the MIT License: see LICENSE.
LogExpMath contract from the
v2-solidity-utils package is licensed under the MIT License.
pvt directory are unlicensed.