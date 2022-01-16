Graph / node editor in the browser using VueJS, less than 60kb gzipped
|Package
|Version
|baklavajs
|@baklavajs/core
|@baklavajs/plugin-engine
|@baklavajs/plugin-interface-types
|@baklavajs/plugin-options-vue
|@baklavajs/plugin-renderer-vue
BaklavaJS is a graph/node editor for the web. It provides an easy-to-use editor together with the ability to create custom nodes. Aditionally, it puts a strong emphasis on extensibility, which lead to an versatile plugin system. To guarantee type safety, the entirety of the BaklavaJS ecosystem is written in TypeScript.
The core functionality is shipped in the
@baklavajs/core package. Any other functionality can be added a-la-carte by installing the desired plugins:
There is also the
baklavajs package, which contains the core package as well as all plugins.
You can find the documentation here: https://newcat.github.io/baklavajs