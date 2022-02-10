openbase logo
cep

@bahmutov/cypress-esbuild-preprocessor

by Gleb Bahmutov
2.1.2 (see all)

Bundle Cypress specs using esbuild

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.3K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@bahmutov/cypress-esbuild-preprocessor

cypress version esbuild version ci status

Bundle Cypress specs using esbuild

Install

npm i -D cypress @bahmutov/cypress-esbuild-preprocessor esbuild
# note: this plugin assumes the esbuild is peer dependency

Use

In your plugin file use this module as the preprocessor

// cypress/plugins/index.js
const createBundler = require('@bahmutov/cypress-esbuild-preprocessor')
module.exports = (on, config) => {
  on('file:preprocessor', createBundler())
}

ESBuild options

If you want to pass your own ESBuild options

// cypress/plugins/index.js
const createBundler = require('@bahmutov/cypress-esbuild-preprocessor')
module.exports = (on, config) => {
  const bundler = createBundler({
    // any ESBuild options here
    // https://esbuild.github.io/api/
  })
  on('file:preprocessor', bundler)
}

Debugging

Run with the environment variable DEBUG=cypress-esbuild-preprocessor

But also if something is not working, check out the alternative package: cypress-esbuild-preprocessor

Breaking changes

v1 to v2

  • instead of the file preprocessor, exposes a constructor function to allow user options to ESBuild
// v1
const bundler = require('cypress-esbuild-preprocessor')
module.exports = (on, config) => {
  on('file:preprocessor', bundler)
}

// v2
const createBundler = require('cypress-esbuild-preprocessor')
module.exports = (on, config) => {
  // pass ESBuild options to be applied to each spec file
  const bundler = createBundler({
    define: {
      "process.env.NODE_ENV": '"development"'
    }
  })
  on('file:preprocessor', bundler)
}

