Bundle Cypress specs using esbuild

Install

npm i -D cypress @bahmutov/cypress-esbuild-preprocessor esbuild

Use

In your plugin file use this module as the preprocessor

const createBundler = require ( '@bahmutov/cypress-esbuild-preprocessor' ) module .exports = ( on, config ) => { on( 'file:preprocessor' , createBundler()) }

ESBuild options

If you want to pass your own ESBuild options

const createBundler = require ( '@bahmutov/cypress-esbuild-preprocessor' ) module .exports = ( on, config ) => { const bundler = createBundler({ }) on( 'file:preprocessor' , bundler) }

Debugging

Run with the environment variable DEBUG=cypress-esbuild-preprocessor

But also if something is not working, check out the alternative package: cypress-esbuild-preprocessor

Breaking changes

v1 to v2

instead of the file preprocessor, exposes a constructor function to allow user options to ESBuild