Cypress custom command "cy.api" for end-to-end API testing

This command makes HTTP requests to external servers, then renders the input and output where the web application usually is in the Cypress Test Runner. If there are server-side logs using @bahmutov/all-logs, this command fetches them and renders too. Here is typical output:

Install

npm install --save-dev @ bahmutov / cy - api

or

yarn add -D @ bahmutov / cy - api

Add the following line to your Cypress support file

import '@bahmutov/cy-api/support'

This will add a new command cy.api for making API requests.

Configuration

If you want to disable messages calls use an environment variable CYPRESS_API_MESSAGES=false .

TypeScript

The definition for cy.api command is in index.d.ts file. If you are using JavaScript, include the following line in our spec files

With this line, you should have Intelligent Code Completion working in most IDEs and the TypeScript compiler should understand the cy.api command.

