A prototype of Cypress CLI for quicker project scaffolding

Use

Requires Node version 8 or above with npx command, assumes you have installed Cypress already with npm i -D cypress

npx @bahmutov/cly init

Will output something like the following text on success

npx: installed 72 in 6.853s scaffolding new Cypress project ✅ scaffolded "cypress" folder with a single example spec you can configure additional options in cypress.json file see https://on.cypress.io/configuration

Note: if there are Cypress files or folders already, the cly will stop.

Watch this utility in action in this video

TypeScript

You can scaffold Cypress specs written in TypeScript

npx @bahmutov/cly init --typescript npx @bahmutov/cly init -t

Bare

Sometimes you just need a spec file, without any fixtures, support, or plugin files. Use --bare option to scaffold the minimal cypress test

npx @bahmutov/cly init --bare npx @bahmutov/cly init -b

Version

You can specify version to scaffold using --cv, --cypress-version <version> argument. For example to scaffold for Cypress v4 run

npx @bahmutov/cly init --cv 4

Only the major version will be considered

npx @bahmutov/cly init --cypress-version 3.8.3 ✅ scaffolded "cypress" folder with a single example spec (v3)

Notice that example folders for TypeScript have format <major version>ts .

Debugging

Run this module with environment variable to see verbose logs

DEBUG =@bahmutov/cly

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com> © 2019

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

