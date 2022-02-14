A prototype of Cypress CLI for quicker project scaffolding
Requires Node version 8 or above with
npx command, assumes you have installed Cypress already with
npm i -D cypress
npx @bahmutov/cly init
Will output something like the following text on success
npx: installed 72 in 6.853s
scaffolding new Cypress project
✅ scaffolded "cypress" folder with a single example spec
you can configure additional options in cypress.json file
see https://on.cypress.io/configuration
Note: if there are Cypress files or folders already, the
cly will stop.
Watch this utility in action in this video
You can scaffold Cypress specs written in TypeScript
npx @bahmutov/cly init --typescript
# or equivalent
npx @bahmutov/cly init -t
Sometimes you just need a spec file, without any fixtures, support, or plugin files. Use
--bare option to scaffold the minimal
cypress test
npx @bahmutov/cly init --bare
# or equivalent
npx @bahmutov/cly init -b
You can specify version to scaffold using
--cv, --cypress-version <version> argument. For example to scaffold for Cypress v4 run
npx @bahmutov/cly init --cv 4
Only the major version will be considered
npx @bahmutov/cly init --cypress-version 3.8.3
✅ scaffolded "cypress" folder with a single example spec (v3)
Notice that example folders for TypeScript have format
<major version>ts.
Run this module with environment variable to see verbose logs
DEBUG=@bahmutov/cly
