Quickly adds TypeScript spec support to Cypress
Cypress is awesome, but does not come with TypeScript support right out of the box. Instead you need to install either Cypress webpack preprocessor or Cypress browserify preprocessor and configure them to transpile TypeScript spec files.
Which is too much hustle. With this module you just need to execute regular
npm install command and you can write TypeScript spec files right away.
note overwrites existing
cypress/plugins/index.js file once. In other installs looks for file
cypress/plugins/cy-ts-preprocessor.js to avoid overwriting.
After install Cypress (version 1.x) and opening it once to scaffold the projects:
npm install --save-dev @bahmutov/add-typescript-to-cypress
This should create cypress/plugins/index.js that uses
webpack preprocessor and
ts-loader to transpile
.ts files.
note this module does NOT install TypeScript module, but lists it as a
peerDependency. If your project does not have
typescript yet, install it with
npm i -D typescript.
note if there is no root
tsconfig.json, empty file will be created, otherwise
ts-loader crashes.
Just start writing
*.ts spec and supporting files and it should work. If the types are still not found, add to the top of the spec file the following line
/// <reference types="Cypress" />
See this in action
Install this package with environment variable
DEBUG=add-typescript-to-cypress
If you want to uninstall this module after installing it once, then you need to still have the dependencies referenced from src/cy-ts-preprocessor.js:
You can install them with
npm i -D @cypress/webpack-preprocessor ts-loader
and then uninstall this package.
Author: Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com> © 2017
License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.
Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github
