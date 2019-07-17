Quickly adds TypeScript spec support to Cypress

Why

Cypress is awesome, but does not come with TypeScript support right out of the box. Instead you need to install either Cypress webpack preprocessor or Cypress browserify preprocessor and configure them to transpile TypeScript spec files.

Which is too much hustle. With this module you just need to execute regular npm install command and you can write TypeScript spec files right away.

note overwrites existing cypress/plugins/index.js file once. In other installs looks for file cypress/plugins/cy-ts-preprocessor.js to avoid overwriting.

Install

After install Cypress (version 1.x) and opening it once to scaffold the projects:

npm install --save-dev @bahmutov/add-typescript-to-cypress

This should create cypress/plugins/index.js that uses webpack preprocessor and ts-loader to transpile .ts files.

note this module does NOT install TypeScript module, but lists it as a peerDependency . If your project does not have typescript yet, install it with npm i -D typescript .

note if there is no root tsconfig.json , empty file will be created, otherwise ts-loader crashes.

Use

Just start writing *.ts spec and supporting files and it should work. If the types are still not found, add to the top of the spec file the following line

/// < reference types = "Cypress" />

See this in action

Debug

Install this package with environment variable DEBUG=add-typescript-to-cypress

Eject

If you want to uninstall this module after installing it once, then you need to still have the dependencies referenced from src/cy-ts-preprocessor.js:

@cypress/webpack-preprocessor (and its peer dependencies)

ts-loader (and its peer dependencies)

You can install them with

npm i -D @cypress/webpack-preprocessor ts-loader

and then uninstall this package.

