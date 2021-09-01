Display gridded vector data (sliced GeoJSON, TopoJSON or protobuf vector tiles) in Leaflet 1.0.0

Demos

demo-geojson.html Sliced GeoJSON demo-topojson.html Sliced TopoJSON (sorry for the antimeridian mess, topojson-to-geojson seems to not handle it properly) demo-vectortiles.html Protobuf vector tiles: OpenMapTiles, MapBox, MapZen or even ESRI vector tiles demo-points.html Clickable points and lines demo-points-icons.html Points as icons

Using

If you use npm :

npm install leaflet .vectorgrid

That will make available two files: dist/Leaflet.VectorGrid.js and dist/Leaflet.VectorGrid.bundled.js .

The difference is that dist/Leaflet.VectorGrid.bundled.js includes all of VectorGrid 's dependencies:

geojson-vt (Under ISC license)

pbf (Under BSD license)

topojson (Under BSD license)

vector-tile (Under BSD license) If you are adding these dependencies by yourself, use dist/Leaflet.VectorGrid.js instead.

If you don't want to deal with npm and local files, you can use unpkg.com instead:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet.vectorgrid@latest/dist/Leaflet.VectorGrid.bundled.js" > </ script >

or, with the same caveats about bundled dependencies:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet.vectorgrid@latest/dist/Leaflet.VectorGrid.js" > </ script >

Docs

This plugin exposes two new classes:

L.VectorGrid.Slicer for displaying GeoJSON or TopoJSON data

for displaying GeoJSON or TopoJSON data L.VectorGrid.Protobuf for displaying vector tiles from an online tile server

You can find the API documentation, and the explanation about the styling, at:

https://leaflet.github.io/Leaflet.VectorGrid/vectorgrid-api-docs.html

Dependencies

L.VectorGrid.Slicer requires geojson-vt : the global variable geojsonvt must exist. If topojson data is used, then the topojson global variable must also exist.

L.VectorGrid.Protobuf requires vector-tile and pbf : the global variables VectorTile and Pbf must exist.

By default, VectorGrid is built with those dependencies bundled.

Developing

Run npm install .

TODO

Sub-panes for the tile renderers (to set the "z-index" of layers/features)

More <g> roups in SVG

roups in SVG Offscreen <canvas> es in Canvas

es in Canvas getBounds() support for the slicer (inherit/extrapolate from geojson data)

support for the slicer (inherit/extrapolate from geojson data) Parser for mapbox-like vector stylesheets

Motivation

Before VectorGrid, loading vector tiles in Leaflet could only be done with the Leaflet.MapboxVectorTile or the Hoverboard plugin, but neither of those works with Leaflet 1.0.0 (or greater).

VectorGrid leverages the GridLayer feature introduced in Leaflet 1.0.0.

Legalese

"THE BEER-WARE LICENSE": ivan@sanchezortega.es wrote this file. As long as you retain this notice you can do whatever you want with this stuff. If we meet some day, and you think this stuff is worth it, you can buy me a beer in return.