A TypeScript library for validating & parsing structured objects. The API is heavily influenced by Zod's excellent API, while the implementation side aims for the impressive performance of simple-runtypes.
We also pay special attention for providing descriptive validation error messages:
const vehicle = v.union(
v.object({ type: v.literal("plane"), airline: v.string() }),
v.object({ type: v.literal("train") }),
v.object({ type: v.literal("automobile"), make: v.string() })
);
vehicle.parse({ type: "bike" });
// ValitaError: invalid_literal at .type (expected "plane", "train" or "automobile")
npm i @badrap/valita
A motivating example in lack of any better documentation:
import * as v from "@badrap/valita";
const Pet = v.object({
type: v.union(v.literal("dog"), v.literal("cat")),
name: v.string(),
});
const Person = v.object({
name: v.string(),
age: v.number(),
pets: v.array(Pet).optional(),
});
Now
Person.parse(value) returns
value if it matches the Person schema - or throws an error otherwise.
const grizzlor = Person.parse({
name: "Grizzlor",
age: 101,
pets: [
{ type: "cat", name: "Mittens" },
{ type: "cat", name: "Parsley" },
{ type: "cat", name: "Lulu" },
{ type: "cat", name: "Thomas Percival Meowther III" },
],
});
The real magic here comes from TypeScript's type inference. The inferred type for
grizzlor is:
const grizzlor: {
name: string;
age: number;
pets?: { type: "dog" | "cat"; name: string }[] | undefined;
};
You can use
Infer<T> to get your mitts on the inferred type in your code:
type PersonType = v.Infer<typeof Person>;
This section contains an overview of all validation methods.
Let's start with the basics! Like every validation library we support all primitive types like
strings,
numbers,
booleans,
null,
undefined and more.
import * as v from "@badrap/valita";
const developer = v.object({
name: v.string(),
age: v.number(),
usesValita: v.boolean(),
projects: v.array(v.string()),
null: v.null(),
undefined: v.undefined(),
bigNumber: v.bigint(),
});
On top of that we support additional methods to coerce specific values to a certain TypeScript type:
import * as v from "@badrap/valita";
const something = v.object({
shouldNotHappen: v.never(),
noClueWhatThisIs: v.unknown(),
});
One common occurrence when working with APIs is that some fields in an object are optional and therefore can be missing completely. Valita can skip validating those via the
.optional() method:
import * as v from "@badrap/valita";
const person = v.object({
name: v.string(),
// Not everyone filled in their favorite song
song: v.string().optional(),
});
// Passes
person.parse({ name: "Jane Doe", song: "Never gonna give you up" });
// Passes
person.parse({ name: "Jane Doe" });
Whereas
.object() can be used to validate objects, it has the limitation that all property keys have to be known upfront. It doesn't support an arbitrary number of properties, which is where Record types come to the rescue.
import * as v from "@badrap/valita";
// Every property key must be known upfront
const obj = v.object({
foo: v.number(),
bar: v.number(),
});
// ...with records
const obj2 = v.record(v.number());
With the record type you're essentially specifying that there are (theoretically) an infinite number of property keys which are all of type
string. The argument you pass to
.record() is the type of the property values. In the example above all property values are numbers.
Despite JavaScript not having tuple values (yet?), many APIs leverage plain arrays as an escape hatch. For example: If we encode a range between two numbers we'd likely choose
type Range = [number, number] as the data type. From JavaScript's point of view it's just an array but TypeScript knows about the value of each position and that the array must have two entries.
We can express the same with valita:
import * as v from "@badrap/valita";
const range = v.tuple([v.number(), v.number()]);
// Passes
range.parse([1, 2]);
range.parse([200, 2]);
// Fails
range.parse([1]);
range.parse([1, 2, 3]);
range.parse([1, "2"]);
A union type is a value which can have several different representations. Let's imagine we have a value of type
Shape that can be either a circle, a square or a rectangle.
import * as v from "@badrap/valita";
const rectangle = v.object({ type: "rectangle" });
const square = v.object({ type: "square" });
const circle = v.object({ type: "circle" });
// Validates either as "rectangle", "square" or "circle"
const shape = v.union(rectangle, square, circle);
Note that although in this example all representations have a shared property
type, it's not necessary at all. Each representation can be completely different:
import * as v from "@badrap/valita";
const primitive = v.union(v.number(), v.string(), v.boolean());
Sometimes knowing if a value is of a certain type is not enough. We can use the
.literal() method to check for actual values, like checking if a string is either
"red",
"green" or
"blue" and not just any string.
import * as v from "@badrap/valita";
const rgb = v.union(v.literal("red"), v.literal("green"), v.literal("blue"));
We can also use this to check for concrete numbers, bigint literals or boolean values too:
import * as v from "@badrap/valita";
const banana2YearsOld = v.object({
kind: v.literal("banana"),
age: v.literal(2),
isFresh: v.literal(true),
});
For more complex values you can use the
.assert()-method. Check out the Custom validation functions to learn more about it.
The
.assert()-method can be used for custom validation logic like verifying that a number is inside a certain range for example.
import * as v from "@badrap/valita";
const schema = v
.number()
.assert((v) => v >= 0 && v <= 255, "Must be in between 0 or 255");
One strong suit of valita is its ability to parse types that references itself, like
type T = string | T[]. We can express such a shape with valita using the
.lazy() method.
import * as v from "@badrap/valita";
type T = string | T[];
const myType: v.Type<T> = v.lazy(() => v.union(v.string(), v.array(myType)));
Note that TypeScript needs an explicit type cast as it cannot interfere return types of recursive functions. That's why the variable is typed as
v.Type<T>.
This library is licensed under the MIT license. See LICENSE.