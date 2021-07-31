openbase logo
@badgeth/core

by arwes
1.0.0

Futuristic Sci-Fi UI Web Framework

Readme

Arwes

Futuristic Sci-Fi UI Web Framework

Arwes is a web framework to build user interfaces based on futuristic science fiction designs, animations, and sound effects. The concepts behind are opinionated with influences from Cyberprep, Cyberpunk, and Synthwave, and productions like Star Citizen, Halo, and TRON: Legacy. It tries to inspire advanced space and alien technology.

The project is under development and released in alpha state not ready for production yet. See project details.

Branch main is for releases and public content. Branch next is for active development.

Documentation

See arwes.dev.

The previous version was moved to version1-breakpoint1.arwes.dev with the branch version1-breakpoint1 where you can find the components and the website source code. This package was released in February, 2018, and it is now deprecated.

Community

Apps

SoulExtract.com
SoulExtract.com
soulextract/soulextract.com		 RomelPerez.dev
RomelPerez.dev
romelperez/romelperez.dev

Need help?

Open a GitHub issue or let's chat on Discord.

Review frequently asked questions and code of conduct.

Roadmap

Check out roadmap and project boards.

Contributors


Romel Pérez
📆 💻 ⚠️ 📖
Nick West
📖 🤔 🔬 🚇
Joshua Pratt
💻 👀
Zoey
🤔 👀
Amir Arad
🐛 💻

Stephen Bennett
🐛 💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification.

Want to contribute?

The project is not fully open for sustancial contributions yet until the first beta version is released and the project guidelines are finished. But you can follow the development in Discord and Twitter.

