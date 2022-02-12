Backstage is an open platform for building developer portals. Powered by a centralized software catalog, Backstage restores order to your microservices and infrastructure and enables your product teams to ship high-quality code quickly — without compromising autonomy.
Backstage unifies all your infrastructure tooling, services, and documentation to create a streamlined development environment from end to end.
Out of the box, Backstage includes:
Backstage was created by Spotify but is now hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as a Sandbox level project. Read the announcement here.
A detailed project roadmap, including already delivered milestones, is available here.
Check out the documentation on how to start using Backstage.
