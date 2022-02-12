What is Backstage?

Backstage is an open platform for building developer portals. Powered by a centralized software catalog, Backstage restores order to your microservices and infrastructure and enables your product teams to ship high-quality code quickly — without compromising autonomy.

Backstage unifies all your infrastructure tooling, services, and documentation to create a streamlined development environment from end to end.

Out of the box, Backstage includes:

Backstage Software Catalog for managing all your software (microservices, libraries, data pipelines, websites, ML models, etc.)

Backstage Software Templates for quickly spinning up new projects and standardizing your tooling with your organization’s best practices

Backstage TechDocs for making it easy to create, maintain, find, and use technical documentation, using a "docs like code" approach

Plus, a growing ecosystem of open source plugins that further expand Backstage’s customizability and functionality

Backstage was created by Spotify but is now hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as a Sandbox level project. Read the announcement here.

Project roadmap

A detailed project roadmap, including already delivered milestones, is available here.

Getting Started

Check out the documentation on how to start using Backstage.

Documentation

Community

Discord chatroom - Get support or discuss the project

Contributing to Backstage - Start here if you want to contribute

RFCs - Help shape the technical direction

FAQ - Frequently Asked Questions

Code of Conduct - This is how we roll

Adopters - Companies already using Backstage

Blog - Announcements and updates

Newsletter - Subscribe to our email newsletter

Backstage Community Sessions - Join monthly meetup and explore Backstage community

Give us a star ⭐️ - If you are using Backstage or think it is an interesting project, we would love a star ❤️

License

Copyright 2020-2021 © The Backstage Authors. All rights reserved. The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our Trademark Usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Security

Please report sensitive security issues via Spotify's bug-bounty program rather than GitHub.

For further details please see our complete security release process.