What is Backstage?

Backstage is an open platform for building developer portals. Powered by a centralized software catalog, Backstage restores order to your microservices and infrastructure and enables your product teams to ship high-quality code quickly — without compromising autonomy.

Backstage unifies all your infrastructure tooling, services, and documentation to create a streamlined development environment from end to end.

software-catalog

Out of the box, Backstage includes:

  • Backstage Software Catalog for managing all your software (microservices, libraries, data pipelines, websites, ML models, etc.)
  • Backstage Software Templates for quickly spinning up new projects and standardizing your tooling with your organization’s best practices
  • Backstage TechDocs for making it easy to create, maintain, find, and use technical documentation, using a "docs like code" approach
  • Plus, a growing ecosystem of open source plugins that further expand Backstage’s customizability and functionality

Backstage was created by Spotify but is now hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as a Sandbox level project. Read the announcement here.

Project roadmap

A detailed project roadmap, including already delivered milestones, is available here.

Getting Started

Check out the documentation on how to start using Backstage.

Documentation

Community

License

Copyright 2020-2021 © The Backstage Authors. All rights reserved. The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our Trademark Usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Security

Please report sensitive security issues via Spotify's bug-bounty program rather than GitHub.

For further details please see our complete security release process.

