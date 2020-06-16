A fully customizable, OTP(one-time password) input component built with Vue 2.x.
To install the latest stable version:
npm install --save @bachdgvn/vue-otp-input
Import to main.js:
import OtpInput from "@bachdgvn/vue-otp-input";
Vue.component("v-otp-input", OtpInput);
Code example:
<template>
<div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row;">
<v-otp-input
ref="otpInput"
input-classes="otp-input"
separator="-"
:num-inputs="4"
:should-auto-focus="true"
:is-input-num="true"
@on-change="handleOnChange"
@on-complete="handleOnComplete"
/>
<button @click="handleClearInput()">Clear Input</button>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'App',
methods: {
handleOnComplete(value) {
console.log('OTP completed: ', value);
},
handleOnChange(value) {
console.log('OTP changed: ', value);
},
handleClearInput() {
this.$refs.otpInput.clearInput();
},
},
};
</script>
<style lang="less">
.otp-input {
width: 40px;
height: 40px;
padding: 5px;
margin: 0 10px;
font-size: 20px;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
text-align: center;
&.error {
border: 1px solid red !important;
}
}
.otp-input::-webkit-inner-spin-button,
.otp-input::-webkit-outer-spin-button {
-webkit-appearance: none;
margin: 0;
}
</style>
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|num-inputs
|number
|true
|4
|Number of OTP inputs to be rendered.
|separator
|component
|false
|Provide a custom separator between inputs by passing a component. For instance,
<span>-</span> would add
- between each input
|input-classes
|className (string)
|false
|none
|Style applied or class passed to each input.
|input-type
|string
|false
|"tel"
|Input type. Optional value: "password", "number", "tel".
|should-auto-focus
|boolean
|false
|false
|Auto focuses input on inital page load.
|Name
|Description
|clearInput()
|Use with $refs for clearing all otp inputs, see code example section.
|Name
|Description
|on-change
|Return OTP code was changing when we made a change in inputs.
|on-complete
|Return OTP code typed in inputs.