voi

@bachdgvn/vue-otp-input

by Bách Dương
1.0.8 (see all)

A fully customizable, one-time password input component for the web built with Vue 2.x.

Readme

vue-otp-input

A fully customizable, OTP(one-time password) input component built with Vue 2.x.

Gifphy

Live Demo

Installation

To install the latest stable version:

npm install --save @bachdgvn/vue-otp-input

Import to main.js:

import OtpInput from "@bachdgvn/vue-otp-input";

Vue.component("v-otp-input", OtpInput);

Code example:

<template>
  <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row;">
    <v-otp-input
      ref="otpInput"
      input-classes="otp-input"
      separator="-"
      :num-inputs="4"
      :should-auto-focus="true"
      :is-input-num="true"
      @on-change="handleOnChange"
      @on-complete="handleOnComplete"
    />

    <button @click="handleClearInput()">Clear Input</button>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  name: 'App',

  methods: {
    handleOnComplete(value) {
      console.log('OTP completed: ', value);
    },
    handleOnChange(value) {
      console.log('OTP changed: ', value);
    },
    handleClearInput() {
      this.$refs.otpInput.clearInput();
    },
  },
};
</script>

<style lang="less">
  .otp-input {
    width: 40px;
    height: 40px;
    padding: 5px;
    margin: 0 10px;
    font-size: 20px;
    border-radius: 4px;
    border: 1px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
    text-align: center;
    &.error {
      border: 1px solid red !important;
    }
  }
  .otp-input::-webkit-inner-spin-button,
  .otp-input::-webkit-outer-spin-button {
    -webkit-appearance: none;
    margin: 0;
  }
</style>

Props

Name
 Type Required Default Description
num-inputs number true 4 Number of OTP inputs to be rendered.
separator component
 false Provide a custom separator between inputs by passing a component. For instance, <span>-</span> would add - between each input
input-classes className (string) false none Style applied or class passed to each input.
input-type string false "tel" Input type. Optional value: "password", "number", "tel".
should-auto-focus boolean false false Auto focuses input on inital page load.

Methods

Name
 Description
clearInput() Use with $refs for clearing all otp inputs, see code example section.

Events

Name
 Description
on-change Return OTP code was changing when we made a change in inputs.
on-complete Return OTP code typed in inputs.

Changelog

  • v1.0.8 - Fix #30: Support input type: "password"
  • v1.0.7 - Fix #23: Not accepting numbers from numeric keypad in external keyboard
  • v1.0.6 - Add feature to disallow certain characters like "." or "e".
  • v1.0.5 - Support clearInput() methods for clearing all otp inputs.
  • v1.0.4 - Support @on-change event and fix bug for firing @on-complete every time we press keyboard.
  • v1.0.3 - Fix fist and last character not being modified and pasting OTP codes.
  • v1.0.2 - Update first stable version.

