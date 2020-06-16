< div style = "display: flex; flex-direction: row;" > < v-otp-input ref = "otpInput" input-classes = "otp-input" separator = "-" :num-inputs = "4" :should-auto-focus = "true" :is-input-num = "true" @ on-change = "handleOnChange" @ on-complete = "handleOnComplete" /> < button @ click = "handleClearInput()" > Clear Input </ button > </ div > </ template >

< script > export default { name : 'App' , methods : { handleOnComplete(value) { console .log( 'OTP completed: ' , value); }, handleOnChange(value) { console .log( 'OTP changed: ' , value); }, handleClearInput() { this .$refs.otpInput.clearInput(); }, }, }; </ script >