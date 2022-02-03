This project provides Babylon Native integration into React Native.
Babylon React Native is in the early phase of its development, and has the following limitations:
It is also worth noting that Babylon React Native relies heavily on newer React Native constructs including JSI to get the performance characteristics required for real time rendering. JSI allows for direct synchronous communication between native code and JavaScript code, but is incompatible with "remote debugging." If you need to debug your JavaScript code that uses Babylon React Native, you should enable Hermes and use "direct debugging" (e.g. chrome://inspect or edge://inspect). See the React Native documentation for more info.
See the package usage for installation instructions and/or the Playground app's App.tsx for example usage.
This quick overview will help you get started developing in the Babylon React Native repository. We support development on Windows and MacOS, but assume the use of PowerShell in the instructions below (unless otherwise noted).
If you are interested in making contributions, be sure to also review CONTRIBUTING.md.
Required Tools: git, Node.js (16.13.0+)
Step 1 for all development environments and targets is to clone the repo. Use a git-enabled terminal to follow the steps below.
git clone https://github.com/BabylonJS/BabylonReactNative
Then, a React Native target must be chosen. For a React-Native 0.64 build:
cd Apps/Playground
npm ci
npm run select 0.64
Selecting the React Native install will also install all NPM packages and its dependencies for the Playground sample/test app.
This will also automatically do the following to prepare your repo for development:
pod install to install cocoa pod depdendencies
After merging upstream changes in the future, you will need to either run
npm install again, or run individual commands for the above operations (e.g.
git submodule update --init --submodule /
npm run iosCMake /
pod install).
Required Tools: Android Studio (including NDK 21.3.6528147), CMake, Ninja, JDK 13
PATH environment variable must include the path to adb (typically ~/Library/Android/sdk/platform-tools/).
PATH environment variable must include the path to Ninja, or Ninja must be installed via a package manager.
ANDROID_HOME environment variable must be defined (typically ~/Library/Android/sdk).
ANDROID_SDK_ROOT environment variable must be defined (typically ~/Library/Android/sdk).
ANDROID_AVD_HOME environment variable must be defined if you plan to use Android emulators (typically ~/.android/avd).
JAVA_HOME environment variable must be defined to point to the correct version of the JDK (typically /usr/libexec/java_home -v 13).
You can typically configure your environment by editing
~/.zshrc and adding the following:
export PATH=$PATH:~/Library/Android/sdk/platform-tools/
export PATH=$PATH:~/path_to_ninja_binary/ # Only for manual installations of Ninja (not package manager-based installations).
export ANDROID_HOME=~/Library/Android/sdk
export ANDROID_SDK_ROOT=~/Library/Android/sdk
export ANDROID_AVD_HOME=~/.android/avd
export JAVA_HOME=$(/usr/libexec/java_home -v 13)
Required Tools: Android Studio (including NDK 21.3.6528147), CMake, Ninja, Visual Studio 2019
PATH environment variable must include the path to adb (typically %LOCALAPPDATA%/Android/sdk/platform-tools/).
PATH environment variable must include the path to Ninja, or Ninja must be installed via a package manager.
ANDROID_HOME environment variable must be defined (typically %LOCALAPPDATA%/Android/sdk).
JAVA_HOME environment variable must be defined (typically %ProgramFiles%/Android/Android Studio/jre).
Required Tools: Android Studio (including NDK 21.3.6528147)
With Ubuntu, you can install needed packages by this command:
sudo apt-get install adb ninja-build openjdk-14-jdk android-sdk
Update PATH with this commands:
export ANDROID_HOME=$HOME/Android/Sdk
export PATH=$PATH:$ANDROID_HOME/emulator
export PATH=$PATH:$ANDROID_HOME/tools
export PATH=$PATH:$ANDROID_HOME/tools/bin
export PATH=$PATH:$ANDROID_HOME/platform-tools
Troubleshootings:
npm run android , you can start it manually by running
npm run start in a terminal.
npm run android --verbose can give some hints.
~/Android/Sdk/emulator/emulator @name_of_your_image.
On either Mac or Windows, NPM is used to build and run the Playground sample/test app from the command line. Open a command prompt at the root of the BabylonReactNative repo if you don't have one already open.
cd Apps/Playground/Playground
npm run android
After having run the above commands, you can also open
Apps/Playground/android in Android Studio and run the app from there.
iOS can only be built on a Mac.
cd Apps/Playground/Playground
npm run ios
After having run the above commands, you can also open
Apps/Playground/ios/Playground.xcworkspace in XCode and run the app from there.
UWP can only be built on a PC.
CMake must be manually run to generate project definitions for BabylonNative dependencies.
npm ci in Apps\Playground\Playground.
npm ci in Package.
npx gulp buildUWP in Package. This command will run cmake and build BabylonNative dependencies. It may take a while to complete.
npm run windows.
Note: if you experience build issues for Apps\Playground related to autolinking, try running
npx react-native autolink-windowsin the Apps\Playground\Playground folder. You can also run
npm run windows-verboseto view logging.
When making local changes, the following manual test steps should be performed within the Playground app to prevent regressions. These should be checked on Android and iOS, and ideally in both debug and release, but minimally in release.
R key on the keyboard to reload the JS engine and make sure rendering restarts successfully.
If you want to test using a local build of the NPM package with your own React Native app, you can do so with a
gulp command on a Mac (this requires a Mac as it builds binaries for both iOS and Android).
cd Package
npm install
gulp pack
The NPM package will be built into the
Package directory where the
gulp command was run. Once the local NPM package has been built, it can be installed into a project using
npm.
cd <directory of your React Native app>
npm install <root directory of your BabylonReactNative clone>/Package/Assembled/babylonjs-react-native-0.0.1.tgz
If you wish to test the locally-built NPM packages with the apps in the
PackageTest directory, before running
npm install be sure to run:
cd Apps\PackageTest\<package test app version>
npm uninstall @babylon/react-native
# If you're also updating the react-native-windows package:
npm uninstall @bablyon/react-native-windows
This will allow the local package dependencies to update without the package-lock.json file worrying about new content without a new version number. You can then run the above command to install the locally-built NPM modules located in
Package/Assembled.
If you want to consume
@babylonjs/react-native as source in your React Native app (for debugging or for iterating on the code when making a contribution), you can install the package source directory as an npm package.
cd <directory of your React Native app>
npm install <root directory of your BabylonReactNative clone>/Modules/@babylonjs/react-native
cd ios
pod install
This will create a symbolic link in your
node_modules directory to the
@babylonjs/react-native source directory. However, this also requires a custom
metro.config.js as the Metro bundler does not support symbolic links by default. See the GitHub issue on this for a solution.
For iOS the XCode project needs to be generated with
CMake as described above and added to your
xcworkspace.
If you believe you have found a security vulnerability in this repository, please see SECURITY.md.
We have seen issues when using npm 7+ to install local symbolic linked npm packages. For this reason, we suggest using npm 6.13 for BabylonReactNative development. To install npm 6.13, run the following command:
npm install -g npm@6.13