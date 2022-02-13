The compiler for writing next generation JavaScript.
Babel (pronounced "babble") is a community-driven project used by many companies and projects, and is maintained by a group of volunteers. If you'd like to help support the future of the project, please consider:
Babel is a tool that helps you write code in the latest version of JavaScript. When your supported environments don't support certain features natively, Babel will help you compile those features down to a supported version.
In
// ES2020 nullish coalescing
function greet(input) {
return input ?? "Hello world";
}
Out
function greet(input) {
return input != null ? input : "Hello world";
}
The Babel repo is managed as a monorepo that is composed of many npm packages.
Almost all of us have heard about babel, a transpiler that converts the latest javascript features(ES6) that are not understandable to every browser to ES5 which is understandable to every browser. Just a great tool. Explore it.
One of the core packages I use in the JS ecosystem is babel. Writing ES code is now easy and worry free as babel takes care of the backward compatibility across browser as well as Node. I use ES2020 features all the time like the optional chaining operator and nullish coercion operator which are outo polyfilled or transpiled to backward versions. Babel is really useful when building webextensions that you need support for older browsers.
It is the backbone of modern day JS development. The transpiler transforms new version of JS to old version which is powered in the browsers allowing the developers to use new features without worrying about the browser support. The ability to specify browser versions which we need support for is one of the core features of babel. Babel plugins provide the ability to use all the cool features of babel.js
I use this package almost on all my applications since it helped me to solve the problem of JS not compiling in older browsers. The documentation for Babel is excellent. I felt like babel is a bit heavy. The configuration of Babel was confusing to me when I used it first time. And I think Babel is not really beginner friendly for users. Also I think it's a bit hard to debug with Babel Thank you!.
It is a javascript compiler that converts ECMAScript 2015+ code to javascript. I use this when building web extensions which I need to be support in older browser versions. From my user experience, it is slower than the esbundle. It helps me to create new features without worrying about browser versions. I have been using it for 3 years. Documentation is really great.