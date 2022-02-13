openbase logo
@babel/core

by babel
7.16.0 (see all)

🐠 Babel is a compiler for writing next generation JavaScript.

Overview

Readme

babel

The compiler for writing next generation JavaScript.

Gitpod ready-to-code

v7 npm Downloads v6 npm Downloads

GitHub CI Status Coverage Status Slack Status Follow on Twitter

Supporting Babel

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective Business Strategy Status

Babel (pronounced "babble") is a community-driven project used by many companies and projects, and is maintained by a group of volunteers. If you'd like to help support the future of the project, please consider:

  • Giving developer time on the project. (Message us on Twitter or Slack for guidance!)
  • Giving funds by becoming a sponsor on Open Collective or GitHub (which goes to our Open Collective account)!

Sponsors

Our top sponsors are shown below! [Become a sponsor]

Intro

Babel is a tool that helps you write code in the latest version of JavaScript. When your supported environments don't support certain features natively, Babel will help you compile those features down to a supported version.

In

// ES2020 nullish coalescing
function greet(input) {
  return input ?? "Hello world";
}

Out

function greet(input) {
  return input != null ? input : "Hello world";
}

Try it out at our REPL.

FAQ

Who maintains Babel?

Mostly a handful of volunteers, funded by you! Please check out our team page!

Is there a Babel song?

I'm so glad you asked: Hallelujah —— In Praise of Babel by @angus-c, audio version by @swyx. Tweet us your recordings!

Looking for support?

For questions and support please join our Slack Community (you can sign up here for an invite), ask a question on Stack Overflow, or ping us on Twitter.

Where are the docs?

Check out our website: babeljs.io, and report issues/features at babel/website.

Want to report a bug or request a feature?

Please read through our CONTRIBUTING.md and fill out the issue template at babel/issues!

Want to contribute to Babel?

Check out:

Some resources:

How is the repo structured?

The Babel repo is managed as a monorepo that is composed of many npm packages.

License

MIT

100
shafayet140405252 Ratings72 Reviews
December 21, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Almost all of us have heard about babel, a transpiler that converts the latest javascript features(ES6) that are not understandable to every browser to ES5 which is understandable to every browser. Just a great tool. Explore it.

2
killshot13
aswanikv
Katharin BensonIndia105 Ratings134 Reviews
Machine Learning and Deep Learning Enthusiast.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

One of the core packages I use in the JS ecosystem is babel. Writing ES code is now easy and worry free as babel takes care of the backward compatibility across browser as well as Node. I use ES2020 features all the time like the optional chaining operator and nullish coercion operator which are outo polyfilled or transpiled to backward versions. Babel is really useful when building webextensions that you need support for older browsers.

0
Abhijith Vijayan~/ India / Kerala91 Ratings78 Reviews
npx abhijithvijayan
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

It is the backbone of modern day JS development. The transpiler transforms new version of JS to old version which is powered in the browsers allowing the developers to use new features without worrying about the browser support. The ability to specify browser versions which we need support for is one of the core features of babel. Babel plugins provide the ability to use all the cool features of babel.js

0
Allen JosephINDIA46 Ratings53 Reviews
20. Google Code-In 2018 Finalist.| InCTF 2017 Finalist.| A passionate programmer.
1 year ago
Hard to Use
Great Documentation

I use this package almost on all my applications since it helped me to solve the problem of JS not compiling in older browsers. The documentation for Babel is excellent. I felt like babel is a bit heavy. The configuration of Babel was confusing to me when I used it first time. And I think Babel is not really beginner friendly for users. Also I think it's a bit hard to debug with Babel Thank you!.

0
Charles821153 Ratings47 Reviews
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

It is a javascript compiler that converts ECMAScript 2015+ code to javascript. I use this when building web extensions which I need to be support in older browser versions. From my user experience, it is slower than the esbundle. It helps me to create new features without worrying about browser versions. I have been using it for 3 years. Documentation is really great.

0

