openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@azure/oad

by Azure
0.9.1 (see all)

Command line tool to detect breaking changes between two openapi specifications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

489

GitHub Stars

137

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

23

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

How to install

npm install -g @azure/oad

git Usage

vishrut@visshamac openapi-diff $ oad compare --help
Commands:
  compare <old-spec> <new-spec>  Compares old and new open api specification for
                                 breaking changes.

Options:
  --version          Show version number                               [boolean]
  -l, --logLevel     Set the logging level for console.
  [choices: "off", "json", "error", "warn", "info", "verbose", "debug", "silly"]
                                                               [default: "warn"]
  -f, --logFilepath  Set the log file path. It must be an absolute filepath. By
                     default the logs will stored in a timestamp based log file
                     at "/Users/vishrut/oad_output".
  -j, --inJson       A boolean flag indicating whether output format of the
                     messages is json.                 [boolean] [default: true]
  -h, --help         Show help                                         [boolean]
  -o, --oldTagName   The tag name for the old specification file.  If include it 
                     indicates that the old spec file is a readme file
  -n, --newTagName   The tag name for the new specification file.  If include it 
                     indicates that the new spec file is a readme file

Build dependencies

Build scripts

How to build

The first step would be to run npm install so we have all the required modules installed.

How to build the whole repo

gulp;

How to test

To run all tests under the repo

gulp test

How to bundle node package & install

gulp pack
npm install -g oad-0.1.0.tgz

Contributing

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial