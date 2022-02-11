How to install

npm install -g @azure/oad

git Usage

vishrut@visshamac openapi-diff $ oad compare -- help Commands: compare <old-spec> <new-spec> Compares old and new open api specification for breaking changes. Options: --version Show version number [boolean] -l, --logLevel Set the logging level for console. [choices: "off" , "json" , "error" , "warn" , "info" , "verbose" , "debug" , "silly" ] [default: "warn" ] -f, --logFilepath Set the log file path. It must be an absolute filepath. By default the logs will stored in a timestamp based log file at "/Users/vishrut/oad_output" . -j, --inJson A boolean flag indicating whether output format of the messages is json. [boolean] [default: true ] -h, -- help Show help [boolean] -o, --oldTagName The tag name for the old specification file. If include it indicates that the old spec file is a readme file -n, --newTagName The tag name for the new specification file. If include it indicates that the new spec file is a readme file

Build dependencies

Node (10 or higher)

Node Package Manager

.NET CLI tools version 2.0.0 or higher You want the .NET Core SDK Binaries for your platform

dotnet --version

Build scripts

How to build

The first step would be to run npm install so we have all the required modules installed.

How to build the whole repo

gulp;

How to test

To run all tests under the repo

gulp test

How to bundle node package & install

gulp pack npm install -g oad -0.1 .0 .tgz

Contributing

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.