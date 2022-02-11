npm install -g @azure/oad
vishrut@visshamac openapi-diff $ oad compare --help
Commands:
compare <old-spec> <new-spec> Compares old and new open api specification for
breaking changes.
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
-l, --logLevel Set the logging level for console.
[choices: "off", "json", "error", "warn", "info", "verbose", "debug", "silly"]
[default: "warn"]
-f, --logFilepath Set the log file path. It must be an absolute filepath. By
default the logs will stored in a timestamp based log file
at "/Users/vishrut/oad_output".
-j, --inJson A boolean flag indicating whether output format of the
messages is json. [boolean] [default: true]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
-o, --oldTagName The tag name for the old specification file. If include it
indicates that the old spec file is a readme file
-n, --newTagName The tag name for the new specification file. If include it
indicates that the new spec file is a readme file
You want the .NET Core SDK Binaries for your platform
dotnet --version
2.0.2
The first step would be to run
npm install so we have all the required modules installed.
gulp;
To run all tests under the repo
gulp test
gulp pack
npm install -g oad-0.1.0.tgz
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.