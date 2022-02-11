openbase logo
Readme

Microsoft Authentication Library for JavaScript (MSAL.js)

The Microsoft Authentication Library for JavaScript enables both client-side and server-side JavaScript applications to authenticate users using Azure AD for work and school accounts (AAD), Microsoft personal accounts (MSA), and social identity providers like Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft accounts, etc. through Azure AD B2C service. It also enables your app to get tokens to access Microsoft Cloud services such as Microsoft Graph.

Repository

Core and wrapper libraries

The lib folder contains the source code for our libraries in active development. You will also find all the details about installing the libraries in their respective README.md.

Libraries in maintenance

The maintenance folder contains the source code for our libraries that are in maintenance mode (only receiving security fixes).

Package Structure

We ship a number of different packages which are meant for different platforms. You can see the relationship between packages and different authentication flows they implement below.

Package Structure

Samples

The samples folder contains sample applications for our libraries. A complete list of samples can be found in the respective package folders or on our wiki.

Package versioning

All of our libraries follow semantic versioning. We recommend using the latest version of each library to ensure you have the latest security patches and bug fixes.

Roadmap

Please check the roadmap to see what we are working on and what we have planned for future releases.

Community Help and Support

  • GitHub Issues is the best place to ask questions, report bugs, and new request features.

  • FAQs for access to our frequently asked questions.

  • Stack Overflow using "msal" and "msal.js" tag.

Contribute

We enthusiastically welcome contributions and feedback. Please read the contributing guide before you begin.

Security Reporting

If you find a security issue with our libraries or services please report it to the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) with as much detail as possible. Your submission may be eligible for a bounty through the Microsoft Bounty program. Please do not post security issues to GitHub Issues or any other public site. We will contact you shortly upon receiving the information. We encourage you to get notifications of when security incidents occur by visiting this page and subscribing to Security Advisory Alerts.

License

Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed under the MIT License (the "License").

We Value and Adhere to the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

