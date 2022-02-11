Microsoft Authentication Library for JavaScript (MSAL.js)

The Microsoft Authentication Library for JavaScript enables both client-side and server-side JavaScript applications to authenticate users using Azure AD for work and school accounts (AAD), Microsoft personal accounts (MSA), and social identity providers like Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft accounts, etc. through Azure AD B2C service. It also enables your app to get tokens to access Microsoft Cloud services such as Microsoft Graph.

Core and wrapper libraries

The lib folder contains the source code for our libraries in active development. You will also find all the details about installing the libraries in their respective README.md.

Libraries in maintenance

The maintenance folder contains the source code for our libraries that are in maintenance mode (only receiving security fixes).

Package Structure

We ship a number of different packages which are meant for different platforms. You can see the relationship between packages and different authentication flows they implement below.

Samples

The samples folder contains sample applications for our libraries. A complete list of samples can be found in the respective package folders or on our wiki.

Package versioning

All of our libraries follow semantic versioning. We recommend using the latest version of each library to ensure you have the latest security patches and bug fixes.

Roadmap

Please check the roadmap to see what we are working on and what we have planned for future releases.

