openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@azure/ms-rest-js

by Azure
2.6.0 (see all)

Runtime for isomorphic javascript libraries generated by Autorest

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

548K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ms-rest-js

Build Status

Runtime for isomorphic javascript libraries (that work in the browser and node.js environment) generated via Autorest.

Requirements

  • Node.js version > 6.x
  • npm install -g typescript

Installation

  • After cloning the repo, execute npm install

Execution

Node.js

  • Set the subscriptionId and token as instructed in samples/node-samples.ts
  • Run npx ts-node samples/node-sample.js

In the browser

  • Run npm run build
  • Set the subscriptionId and token then
  • Open index.html file in the browser. It should show the response from GET request on the storage account. From Chrome type Ctrl + Shift + I and you can see the logs in console.

Architecture Overview

You can find an explanation of how this repository's code works by going to our architecture overview.

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial