|Branch
|Status
|Runtime Version
|Support level
|Node.js Versions
|v3.x (default)
|4
|GA (Recommended)
|16 (Preview), 14
|v2.x
|3
|GA
|14, 12, 10
|v1.x
|2
|GA (Maintenance mode)
|10, 8
NOTE: The branch corresponds to the worker version, which is intentionally decoupled from the runtime version.
Clone the repository locally and open in VS Code
Run "Extensions: Show Recommended Extensions" from the command palette and install all extensions listed under "Workspace Recommendations"
Run
npm install and
npm run build
Create or open a local function app to test with
In the local function app, add the following settings to your "local.settings.json" file or configure them directly as environment variables
languageWorkers__node__workerDirectory:
<path to the root of this repository>
languageWorkers__node__arguments:
--inspect
💡 Tip #1: Set
logging__logLevel__Workerto
debugif you want to view worker-specific logs in the output of
func start
💡 Tip #2: If you need to debug worker initialization, use
--inspect-brkinstead of
--inspect. Just keep in mind you need to attach the debugger within 30 seconds or the host process will timeout.
Start the local function app (i.e. run
func start or press F5)
Back in the worker repository, press F5 and select the process for your running function app
Before you submit a PR, run
npm run lint and
npm test and fix any issues. If you want to debug the tests, switch your launch profile in VS Code to "Launch Unit Tests" and press F5.
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.
The type definitions supplied by the
@azure/functions npm package are located in the
types folder. Any changes should be applied directly to
./types/index.d.ts. Please make sure to update the tests in
./types/index.test.ts as well.
we use azure functions extensively for smaller /utility kind of functionalities, best part is functions are serverless so we are paying only when we use the resources, best for the applications where you don't want to allocate the dedicated/shared resource for rarely used applications we are saving lots with this approach. but we have to bare the little and ignorable cold start issues if we are choosing the serverless, if that is the matter we go for the app service plan.
we are working on serverless architecture using the azure functions since 6 months. the main reason we have chosen the Azure Functions because of its INPUT and OUTPUT Binders we have scenarios where we need this binder concept to flow the process seamlessly and configurable. these binders are very helpful if we want to decouple the system, some utilities we have executed rarely so we are saving some bucks using the consumption-based plan.