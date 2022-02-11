openbase logo
@azure/functions

by Azure
3.0.0 (see all)

The Node.js worker for the Azure Functions runtime - https://functions.azure.com

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

55.2K

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Azure Functions Node.js Worker

BranchStatusRuntime VersionSupport levelNode.js Versions
v3.x (default)Build Status Test Status4GA (Recommended)16 (Preview), 14
v2.xBuild Status Test Status3GA14, 12, 10
v1.xBuild Status Test Status2GA (Maintenance mode)10, 8

NOTE: The branch corresponds to the worker version, which is intentionally decoupled from the runtime version.

Getting Started

Contributing

  • Clone the repository locally and open in VS Code

  • Run "Extensions: Show Recommended Extensions" from the command palette and install all extensions listed under "Workspace Recommendations"

  • Run npm install and npm run build

  • Create or open a local function app to test with

  • In the local function app, add the following settings to your "local.settings.json" file or configure them directly as environment variables

    • languageWorkers__node__workerDirectory: <path to the root of this repository>

    • languageWorkers__node__arguments: --inspect

      💡 Tip #1: Set logging__logLevel__Worker to debug if you want to view worker-specific logs in the output of func start

      💡 Tip #2: If you need to debug worker initialization, use --inspect-brk instead of --inspect. Just keep in mind you need to attach the debugger within 30 seconds or the host process will timeout.

  • Start the local function app (i.e. run func start or press F5)

  • Back in the worker repository, press F5 and select the process for your running function app

  • Before you submit a PR, run npm run lint and npm test and fix any issues. If you want to debug the tests, switch your launch profile in VS Code to "Launch Unit Tests" and press F5.

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Contributing to TypeScript type definitions

The type definitions supplied by the @azure/functions npm package are located in the types folder. Any changes should be applied directly to ./types/index.d.ts. Please make sure to update the tests in ./types/index.test.ts as well.

Ravinder
9 months ago
Exploring the new technologies and frameworks
9 months ago

we use azure functions extensively for smaller /utility kind of functionalities, best part is functions are serverless so we are paying only when we use the resources, best for the applications where you don't want to allocate the dedicated/shared resource for rarely used applications we are saving lots with this approach. but we have to bare the little and ignorable cold start issues if we are choosing the serverless, if that is the matter we go for the app service plan.

0
raviat4share
8 months ago
8 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

we are working on serverless architecture using the azure functions since 6 months. the main reason we have chosen the Azure Functions because of its INPUT and OUTPUT Binders we have scenarios where we need this binder concept to flow the process seamlessly and configurable. these binders are very helpful if we want to decouple the system, some utilities we have executed rarely so we are saving some bucks using the consumption-based plan.

0

