Branch Status Runtime Version Support level Node.js Versions v3.x (default) 4 GA (Recommended) 16 (Preview), 14 v2.x 3 GA 14, 12, 10 v1.x 2 GA (Maintenance mode) 10, 8

NOTE: The branch corresponds to the worker version, which is intentionally decoupled from the runtime version.

Getting Started

Contributing

Clone the repository locally and open in VS Code

Run "Extensions: Show Recommended Extensions" from the command palette and install all extensions listed under "Workspace Recommendations"

Run npm install and npm run build

Create or open a local function app to test with

In the local function app, add the following settings to your "local.settings.json" file or configure them directly as environment variables languageWorkers__node__workerDirectory : <path to the root of this repository> languageWorkers__node__arguments : --inspect 💡 Tip #1: Set logging__logLevel__Worker to debug if you want to view worker-specific logs in the output of func start 💡 Tip #2: If you need to debug worker initialization, use --inspect-brk instead of --inspect . Just keep in mind you need to attach the debugger within 30 seconds or the host process will timeout.

Start the local function app (i.e. run func start or press F5 )

Back in the worker repository, press F5 and select the process for your running function app

Before you submit a PR, run npm run lint and npm test and fix any issues. If you want to debug the tests, switch your launch profile in VS Code to "Launch Unit Tests" and press F5 .

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

