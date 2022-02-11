This repository contains useful tools that the Azure SDK team utilizes across their infrastructure.

Index

Package or Intent Path Description Status Check Enforcer Readme Manage GitHub check-runs in a mono-repo. Not Yet Enabled doc-warden Readme A tool used to enforce readme standards across Azure SDK Repos. http-fault-injector Readme HTTP proxy server for testing HTTP clients during "faults" like "connection closed in middle of body". Maven Plugin for Snippets Readme A Maven plugin that that updates code snippets referenced from javadoc comments. Not Yet Enabled pixel insertion tool Readme A tool used to insert the requests for images served by pixel server . Not Yet Enabled pixel-server Readme A tiny ASP.NET Core site used to serve a pixel and record impressions. Not Yet Enabled

Contributing

