Avocado

Another Validator of OpenAPI spec repository Configuration And Directories.

NPM: https://www.npmjs.com/package/@azure/avocado

Overview

Avocado validates folder structure and configuration.

Avocado can be integrated into Azure pipeline to validate OpenAPI spec repository. For example, Avocado is used by Azure/azure-rest-api-specs now that will trigger automatically by azure DevOps pipeline when a new pull request is created.

Avocado major functions are listed below:

For a given directory validate whether exists specification and filter readme.md under the specification folder.

and filter under the folder. Validate whether readme.md is autorest specific file which must contain see https://aka.ms/autorest

is autorest specific file which must contain Validate whether swagger file is valid json file, and check all referenced json file ( referenced json file marked in json object has the key name "$ref" ).

is valid json file, and check all referenced file ( file marked in json object has the key name ). Validate whether the folder has any files without being referenced. swagger file must be referenced by readme.md or other swagger file .

must be referenced by or other . Validate whether swagger file has a circular reference and report a warning. For more detail, see CIRCULAR REFERENCE

has a circular reference and report a warning. For more detail, see CIRCULAR REFERENCE Validate whether each RP folder contains readme file for SDK generation.

How to use

Install

npm install -g @azure/avocado

Usage

avocado -h show help message

show help message avocado validate current directory

validate current directory avocado -d <my-folder-path> validate <my-folder-path> directory

validate directory avocado -d <my-folder-path> --excludePaths 'common-types' validate folder and exclude errors from 'common-types'

Example

Run all specs: Clone the repo azure/azure-rest-api-specs and run "avocado" in folder azure/azure-rest-api-specs .

and run "avocado" in folder . Run single service specs: create a folder specification . and move your service specs folder in specification . run "avocado"

How to solve errors

Level: ERROR

To solve json parse error, you need make sure the json format is valid.

Level: ERROR

Readme file references a non-existing json file. To solve the error you need to check whether the json file is existing.

Level: ERROR

Json file must be referenced by the readme input file section or other json files. Eg, example swagger file should be referenced by main swagger json and for SDK generation main swagger should be referenced by the readme input file section. To solve the error you need to place the non-referenced file to proper place.

Level: ERROR

Each resource provider folder must have a readme file which is required by downstream SDK generation. To solve the error, you need create a readme file contains SDK generation config.

Level: ERROR

Each readme in resource provider folder should follow autorest markdown format. To solve the error, you need check the readme block quote whether contains see https://aka.ms/autorest literally.

Level: ERROR

Swagger json file api version must consistent with its file path. Swagger can define swagger 2.0 basic-structure which contains api version. To solve the error, you need modify either your swagger file location or swagger file api version to make both of them consistent.

Level: WARNING

To solve circular reference, you should break the circular chain.

Example: a.json -> b.json -> c.json

{ "$ref" : "b.json" }

{ "$ref" : "c.json" }

{ "$ref" : "a.json" }

graph TD A((a.json))-->B((b.json)) B-->C((c.json)) C-->A

Level: WARNING

The default tag should contain only one API version swagger.

To solve this warning , you should copy the swaggers of old version into the current version folder.

Level: WARNING

The management plane swagger JSON file does not match its folder path. Make sure management plane swagger located in resource-manager folder

To solve this warning, you should make sure manager plane swagger located in resource-manager folder.

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.