AzCopy v10 is a command-line utility that you can use to copy data to and from containers and file shares in Azure Storage accounts. AzCopy V10 presents easy-to-use commands that are optimized for high performance and throughput.
✅ Use with storage accounts that have a hierarchical namespace (Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2).
✅ Create containers and file shares.
✅ Upload files and directories.
✅ Download files and directories.
✅ Copy containers, directories and blobs between storage accounts (Service to Service).
✅ Synchronize data between Local <=> Blob Storage, Blob Storage <=> File Storage, and Local <=> File Storage.
✅ Delete blobs or files from an Azure storage account
✅ Copy objects, directories, and buckets from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Azure Blob Storage (Blobs only).
✅ Copy objects, directories, and buckets from Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to Azure Blob Storage (Blobs only).
✅ List files in a container.
✅ Recover from failures by restarting previous jobs.
The general format of the AzCopy commands is:
azcopy [command] [arguments] --[flag-name]=[flag-value]
bench - Runs a performance benchmark by uploading or downloading test data to or from a specified destination
copy - Copies source data to a destination location. The supported directions are:
sync - Replicate source to the destination location. The supported directions are:
login - Log in to Azure Active Directory (AD) to access Azure Storage resources.
logout - Log out to terminate access to Azure Storage resources.
list - List the entities in a given resource
doc - Generates documentation for the tool in Markdown format
env - Shows the environment variables that you can use to configure the behavior of AzCopy.
help - Help about any command
jobs - Sub-commands related to managing jobs
load - Sub-commands related to transferring data in specific formats
make - Create a container or file share.
remove - Delete blobs or files from an Azure storage account
For convenience, consider adding the AzCopy directory location to your system path for ease of use. That way you can type
azcopy from any directory on your system.
To see a list of commands, type
azcopy -h and then press the ENTER key.
To learn about a specific command, just include the name of the command (For example:
azcopy list -h).
If you choose not to add AzCopy to your path, you'll have to change directories to the location of your AzCopy executable and type
azcopy or
.\azcopy in Windows PowerShell command prompts.
sync and
copy?
The
copy command is a simple transferring operation. It scans/enumerates the source and attempts to transfer every single file/blob present on the source to the destination.
The supported source/destination pairs are listed in the help message of the tool.
On the other hand,
sync scans/enumerates both the source, and the destination to find the incremental change.
It makes sure that whatever is present in the source will be replicated to the destination. For
sync,
If your goal is to simply move some files, then
copy is definitely the right command, since it offers much better performance.
If the use case is to incrementally transfer data (files present only on source) then
sync is the better choice, since only the modified/missing files will be transferred.
Since
sync enumerates both source and destination to find the incremental change, it is relatively slower as compared to
copy
copy overwrite my files?
By default, AzCopy will overwrite the files at the destination if they already exist. To avoid this behavior, please use the flag
--overwrite=false.
sync overwrite my files?
By default, AzCopy
sync use last-modified-time to determine whether to transfer the same file present at both the source, and the destination.
i.e, If the source file is newer compared to the destination file, we overwrite the destination
You can change this default behaviour and overwrite files at the destination by using the flag
--mirror-mode=true
By default, the 'sync' command doesn't delete files in the destination unless you use an optional flag with the command. To learn more, see Synchronize files.
