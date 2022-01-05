AzCopy v10

AzCopy v10 is a command-line utility that you can use to copy data to and from containers and file shares in Azure Storage accounts. AzCopy V10 presents easy-to-use commands that are optimized for high performance and throughput.

Features and capabilities

✅ Use with storage accounts that have a hierarchical namespace (Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2).

✅ Create containers and file shares.

✅ Upload files and directories.

✅ Download files and directories.

✅ Copy containers, directories and blobs between storage accounts (Service to Service).

✅ Synchronize data between Local <=> Blob Storage, Blob Storage <=> File Storage, and Local <=> File Storage.

✅ Delete blobs or files from an Azure storage account

✅ Copy objects, directories, and buckets from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Azure Blob Storage (Blobs only).

✅ Copy objects, directories, and buckets from Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to Azure Blob Storage (Blobs only).

✅ List files in a container.

✅ Recover from failures by restarting previous jobs.

Download AzCopy

The latest binary for AzCopy along with installation instructions may be found here.

Find help

For complete guidance, visit any of these articles on the docs.microsoft.com website.

Supported Operations

The general format of the AzCopy commands is: azcopy [command] [arguments] --[flag-name]=[flag-value]

bench - Runs a performance benchmark by uploading or downloading test data to or from a specified destination

copy - Copies source data to a destination location. The supported directions are: Local File System <-> Azure Blob (SAS or OAuth authentication) Local File System <-> Azure Files (Share/directory SAS authentication) Local File System <-> Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS Gen2) (SAS, OAuth, or SharedKey authentication) Azure Blob (SAS or public) -> Azure Blob (SAS or OAuth authentication) Azure Blob (SAS or public) -> Azure Files (SAS) Azure Files (SAS) -> Azure Files (SAS) Azure Files (SAS) -> Azure Blob (SAS or OAuth authentication) AWS S3 (Access Key) -> Azure Block Blob (SAS or OAuth authentication) Google Cloud Storage (Service Account Key) -> Azure Block Blob (SAS or OAuth authentication) [Preview]

sync - Replicate source to the destination location. The supported directions are: Local File System <-> Azure Blob (SAS or OAuth authentication) Local File System <-> Azure Files (Share/directory SAS authentication) Azure Blob (SAS or public) -> Azure Files (SAS)

login - Log in to Azure Active Directory (AD) to access Azure Storage resources.

logout - Log out to terminate access to Azure Storage resources.

list - List the entities in a given resource

doc - Generates documentation for the tool in Markdown format

env - Shows the environment variables that you can use to configure the behavior of AzCopy.

help - Help about any command

jobs - Sub-commands related to managing jobs

load - Sub-commands related to transferring data in specific formats

make - Create a container or file share.

remove - Delete blobs or files from an Azure storage account

Find help from your command prompt

For convenience, consider adding the AzCopy directory location to your system path for ease of use. That way you can type azcopy from any directory on your system.

To see a list of commands, type azcopy -h and then press the ENTER key.

To learn about a specific command, just include the name of the command (For example: azcopy list -h ).

If you choose not to add AzCopy to your path, you'll have to change directories to the location of your AzCopy executable and type azcopy or .\azcopy in Windows PowerShell command prompts.

Frequently asked questions

What is the difference between sync and copy ?

The copy command is a simple transferring operation. It scans/enumerates the source and attempts to transfer every single file/blob present on the source to the destination. The supported source/destination pairs are listed in the help message of the tool.

On the other hand, sync scans/enumerates both the source, and the destination to find the incremental change. It makes sure that whatever is present in the source will be replicated to the destination. For sync ,

If your goal is to simply move some files, then copy is definitely the right command, since it offers much better performance. If the use case is to incrementally transfer data (files present only on source) then sync is the better choice, since only the modified/missing files will be transferred. Since sync enumerates both source and destination to find the incremental change, it is relatively slower as compared to copy

Will copy overwrite my files?

By default, AzCopy will overwrite the files at the destination if they already exist. To avoid this behavior, please use the flag --overwrite=false .

Will sync overwrite my files?

By default, AzCopy sync use last-modified-time to determine whether to transfer the same file present at both the source, and the destination. i.e, If the source file is newer compared to the destination file, we overwrite the destination You can change this default behaviour and overwrite files at the destination by using the flag --mirror-mode=true

Will 'sync' delete files in the destination if they no longer exist in the source location?

By default, the 'sync' command doesn't delete files in the destination unless you use an optional flag with the command. To learn more, see Synchronize files.

How to contribute to AzCopy v10

