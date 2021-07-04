Opinionated GitHub label setup tool.

Create starter GitHub labels

Migrate existing labels

No configuration - It is opinionated

Install

Install with npm:

npm install --global @ azu / github - label - setup

Usage

This tool works without any configuration.

Usage $ github-label-setup Options -h, -l, -d, -A,

You'll also need a GitHub access token ready so that the the tool will have access to your repositories. You can generate an access token here, be sure to allow the "repo" scope.

This tool is a wrapper of github-label-sync .

Npm packages for labels

labels can be set require able path like npm packages.

$ github-label-setup --token xxx --labels /github-label-presets

See Label JSON format.

Default Labels

These are opinionated labels.

duplicate - This issue or Pull Request already exists

duplicate - This issue or Pull Request already exists help wanted - Extra attention is needed

help wanted - Extra attention is needed

good first issue - Good for newcomers

Priority: Critical

Priority: High

Priority: Medium

Priority: Low

Status: Abandoned - The issue or Pull Request is wontfix

Status: Blocked - Progress on the issue is Blocked

Status: In Progress - Work in Progress

Status: Proposal - Request for comments

Status: PR Welcome - Welcome to Pull Request

Status: Review Needed - Request for review comments

Status: Need More Info - Lacks enough info to make progress

Type: Breaking Change - Includes breaking changes

Type: Bug - Bug or Bug fixes

Type: Documentation - Documentation only changes

Type: Feature - New Feature

Type: Refactoring - A code change that neither fixes a bug nor adds a feature

Type: Testing - Adding missing tests or correcting existing tests

Type: Maintenance - Repository Maintenance

Type: CI - Changes to CI configuration files and scripts

Type: Question - Further information is requested

Type: Security - Vulnerability disclosure or Fixing security issue
Type: Dependencies - Dependency issues or Changes to dependency files

