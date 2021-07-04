Opinionated GitHub label setup tool.
Install with npm:
npm install --global @azu/github-label-setup
This tool works without any configuration.
Usage
$ github-label-setup --token xxx
Options
-h, --help [Boolean] output usage information
-l, --labels <path> [Path:String] the path to look for the label configuration in. Default: labels.json
--token <token> [String] a GitHub access token (also settable with a GITHUB_ACCESS_TOKEN environment variable)
-d, --dry-run [Boolean] calculate the required label changes but do not apply them
-A, --allow-added-labels [Boolean] allow additional labels in the repo, and don't delete them
You'll also need a GitHub access token ready so that the the tool will have access to your repositories.
You can generate an access token here, be sure to allow the
"repo" scope.
This tool is a wrapper of
github-label-sync.
labels can be set
requireable path like npm packages.
$ github-label-setup --token xxx --labels @owner/github-label-presets
See Label JSON format.
These are opinionated labels.
See Releases page.
Install devDependencies and Run
npm test:
npm i -d && npm test
Pull requests and stars are always welcome.
For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
MIT © azu