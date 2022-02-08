NodeGit

Node bindings to the libgit2 project.

Stable (libgit2@v0.28.3): 0.28.3

Have a problem? Come chat with us!

Visit slack.libgit2.org to sign up, then join us in #nodegit.

Maintained by

Tyler Ang-Wanek @twwanek with help from tons of awesome contributors!

Alumni Maintainers

Tim Branyen @tbranyen, John Haley @johnhaley81, Max Korp @maxkorp, Steve Smith @orderedlist, Michael Robinson @codeofinterest, and Nick Kallen @nk

API Documentation.

http://www.nodegit.org/

Getting started.

NodeGit will work on most systems out-of-the-box without any native dependencies.

npm install nodegit

If you receive errors about libstdc++, which are commonly experienced when building on Travis-CI, you can fix this by upgrading to the latest libstdc++-4.9.

In Ubuntu:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ubuntu-toolchain-r/ test sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install libstdc++-4.9-dev

In Travis:

addons: apt: sources: - ubuntu-toolchain-r-test packages: - libstdc++-4.9-dev

In CircleCI:

dependencies: pre: - sudo add-apt-repository -y ppa:ubuntu-toolchain-r/test - sudo apt-get update - sudo apt-get install -y libstdc++-4.9-dev

If you receive errors about lifecycleScripts preinstall/install you probably miss libssl-dev In Ubuntu:

sudo apt- get install libssl-dev

You will need the following libraries installed on your linux machine:

libpcre

libpcreposix

libkrb5

libk5crypto

libcom_err

When building locally, you will also need development packages for kerberos and pcre, so both of these utilities must be present on your machine:

pcre-config

krb5-config

If you are still encountering problems while installing, you should try the Building from source instructions.

API examples.

Cloning a repository and reading a file:

var Git = require ( "nodegit" ); Git.Clone( "https://github.com/nodegit/nodegit" , "./tmp" ) .then( function ( repo ) { return repo.getCommit( "59b20b8d5c6ff8d09518454d4dd8b7b30f095ab5" ); }) .then( function ( commit ) { return commit.getEntry( "README.md" ); }) .then( function ( entry ) { return entry.getBlob().then( function ( blob ) { blob.entry = entry; return blob; }); }) .then( function ( blob ) { console .log(blob.entry.path() + blob.entry.sha() + blob.rawsize() + "b" ); console .log( Array ( 72 ).join( "=" ) + "



" ); console .log( String (blob)); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

Emulating git log:

var Git = require ( "nodegit" ); Git.Repository.open( "tmp" ) .then( function ( repo ) { return repo.getMasterCommit(); }) .then( function ( firstCommitOnMaster ) { var history = firstCommitOnMaster.history(); var count = 0 ; history.on( "commit" , function ( commit ) { if (++count >= 9 ) { return ; } console .log( "commit " + commit.sha()); var author = commit.author(); console .log( "Author:\t" + author.name() + " <" + author.email() + ">" ); console .log( "Date:\t" + commit.date()); console .log( "

" + commit.message()); }); history.start(); });

For more examples, check the examples/ folder.

Unit tests.

You will need to build locally before running the tests. See above.