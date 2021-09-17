Community fork of https://github.com/jwkvam/jupyterlab-vim updated for jupyterlab 2 and 3

Notebook cell vim bindings

Special Thanks

I want to acknowledge Alisue and his excellent work creating vim bindings for Jupyter notebooks. I hope this extension can meet the high bar his work set.

Modes

This extension splits Jupyter edit mode into two modes: Vim command mode and Vim insert mode. Three editing modes now exist: Jupyter command, Vim command, and Vim insert.

Install

For jupyterlab 3+

pip install jupyterlab_vim

For jupyterlab 2

Install or upgrade

jupyter labextension install @axlair/jupyterlab_vim

Uninstall

jupyter labextension uninstall @axlair/jupyterlab_vim

Key Bindings

Please note that all keys are lowercase unless Shift is explicitly indicated. For example, Y, Y is two lowercase y s, Shift-Y, Y is one uppercase Y followed by a lowercase y .

Shortcuts this extension introduces:

Vim Ex commands

Command Action :w[rite] Save Notebook :q[uit] Enter Jupyter command mode

Vim command bindings

Chord Action Ctrl-O, U Undo Cell Action - Split Cell at Cursor Ctrl-O, - Split Cell at Cursor Ctrl-O, D Cut Cell Ctrl-O, Y Copy Cell Ctrl-O, P Paste Cell Ctrl-Shift-J Extend Marked Cells Below Ctrl-Shift-K Extend Marked Cells Above Ctrl-O, O Insert Cell Below Ctrl-O, Ctrl-O Insert Cell Above Ctrl-J Select Cell Below Ctrl-K Select Cell Above Ctrl-O, G Select First Cell Ctrl-O, Ctrl-G Select Last Cell Ctrl-E Move Cell Down Ctrl-Y Move Cell Up Ctrl-O, Z, Z Center Cell Ctrl-G Show Tooltip Command/Ctrl-1 Code Cell Mode Command/Ctrl-2 Markdown Cell Mode Command/Ctrl-3 Raw Cell Mode Shift-Escape Leave Vim Mode Escape, Ctrl-[ Exit Vim Insert Mode

Jupyter command bindings

Chord Action G, G Select First Cell Shift-G Select Last Cell D, D Delete Cell Y, Y Yank (Copy) Cell P Paste Cell Shift-P Paste Cell Above O Insert Cell Shift-O Insert Cell Above U Undo Cell Action Ctrl-E Move Cells Down Ctrl-Y Move Cells Up Z, Z Center Cell Z, C Hide Code Cell Z, O Show Code Cell Z, M Hide All Code Cells Z, R Show All Code Cells

Contributing

Contributions and feedback are most welcome!

Development install

Note: You will need NodeJS to build the extension package. To install with conda do:

conda install -c conda-forge nodejs

The jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use yarn or npm in lieu of jlpm below.

pip install jupyter_packaging pip install -e . jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite jlpm run build

You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.

jlpm run watch jupyter lab

With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).

By default, the jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:

jupyter lab build --minimize=False

Uninstall