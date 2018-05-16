react component for click and then download the specify content file.
npm install @axetroy/react-download
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import Download from '@axetroy/react-download';
const element = document.createElement('div');
document.body.appendChild(element);
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<Download file="test.md" content="# hello world">
<button type="button">Click and Download file</button>
</Download>
</div>
);
}
}
render(<App />, element);
download file name
the file content you want to download
git clone https://github.com/axetroy/react-download.git
yarn
yarn start
The MIT License