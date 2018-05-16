react component for click and then download the specify content file.

Online Demo

Installation

npm install @axetroy/react-download

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import Download from '@axetroy/react-download' ; const element = document .createElement( 'div' ); document .body.appendChild(element); class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div > < Download file = "test.md" content = "# hello world" > < button type = "button" > Click and Download file </ button > </ Download > </ div > ); } } render( < App /> , element);

Props

file

download file name

content

the file content you want to download

Run the Demo

git clone https://github.com/axetroy/react-download.git yarn yarn start

License

The MIT License