This repository contains 7 packages, which can be used for automated accessibility testing powered by axe core.
The packages are listed below:
@axe-core/cli
@axe-core/playwright
@axe-core/puppeteer
@axe-core/react
@axe-core/reporter-earl
@axe-core/webdriverio
@axe-core/webdriverjs
Fetch dependencies and link packages together:
npm install
npm run bootstrap
Run the linter:
npm run lint
Run the code formatter:
npm run fmt
Please refer to respective README for installation, usage, and configuration notes.
We believe that automated testing has an important role to play in achieving digital equality and that in order to do that, it must achieve mainstream adoption by professional web developers. That means that the tests must inspire trust, must be fast, must work everywhere and must be available everywhere.