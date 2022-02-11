This repository contains 7 packages, which can be used for automated accessibility testing powered by axe core.

The packages are listed below:

Development

Fetch dependencies and link packages together:

npm install npm run bootstrap

Run the linter:

npm run lint

Run the code formatter:

npm run fmt

Please refer to respective README for installation, usage, and configuration notes.

Philosophy

We believe that automated testing has an important role to play in achieving digital equality and that in order to do that, it must achieve mainstream adoption by professional web developers. That means that the tests must inspire trust, must be fast, must work everywhere and must be available everywhere.

Manifesto