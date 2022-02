About

Wrap of "App-AuthJS" library in order to simplify its use. All callback routes are managed by the same javascript application. This library aim to simplify the migration of our all authentification system to OIDC using client side Code Credential Grant with pkce flow. The library is built in vanilla js in order to be used with old javascript librairies like : react, anuglar, vuejs, jquery, etc.

Getting Started

npm install @axa-fr/vanilla-oidc --save

This documentation is a work in progress