This component allows by composition to improve "fetch" of new behavior. The "fetch" return to the same signature as "fetch". You do not have to use these components if they do not meet your needs. The purpose of these components is to avoid you always writing the same code and normalize the behavior (url, redirection, ect.) of your applications.
npm install @axa-fr/react-oidc-redux-fetch --save
import { compose, lifecycle } from 'recompose';
import { withAuthentication } from '@axa-fr/react-oidc-redux-fetch';
const enhance = compose(
withAuthentication,
lifecycle({
componentWillMount() {
// This "fetch" manage more than the orginal fetch
this.props
.fetch('/yourapi')
.then(function(response) {
// Do Something
})
.then(function(body) {
// Do Something else
});
}
})
);
export default enhance(FleetDeclaration);