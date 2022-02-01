Easy set up of OIDC for react and use "redux" as state management.
npm install @axa-fr/react-oidc-redux --save
The library is router agnostic and use native History API.
The default routes used internally :
import React, { Fragment } from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import './index.css';
import App from './App';
import { Provider } from 'react-redux';
import { configureStore } from './Store';
import { BrowserRouter, Switch, Route } from 'react-router-dom';
import registerServiceWorker from './registerServiceWorker';
import { Oidc } from '@axa-fr/react-oidc-redux';
const store = configureStore();
const configuration = {
origin: 'http://localhost:3000',
config: {
client_id: 'CSk26fuOE2NjQr17oCI1bKzBch9eUzF0',
redirect_uri: 'http://localhost:3000/authentication/callback',
response_type: 'id_token token',
scope: 'openid profile email',
authority: 'https://samplesreact.eu.auth0.com',
silent_redirect_uri: 'http://localhost:3000/authentication/silent_callback',
automaticSilentRenew: true,
loadUserInfo: true,
monitorSession: false, // set to true by default. this causes a signout after few seconds in chrome browser
},
};
const isEnabled = configuration.origin === document.location.origin;
const Start = (
<Provider store={store}>
<Oidc store={store} configuration={configuration.config} isEnabled={isEnabled}>
<BrowserRouter>
<App />
</BrowserRouter>
</Oidc>
</Provider>
);
ReactDOM.render(Start, document.getElementById('root'));
registerServiceWorker();
The optional parameter "isEnabled" allows you to enable or disable authentication. You will also find it in the
OidcSecure component.
"Authentificationprovider" accept the following properties :
const propTypes = {
notAuthenticated: PropTypes.elementType, // react component displayed during authentication
notAuthorized: PropTypes.elementType, // react component displayed in case user is not Authorised
callbackComponentOverride: PropTypes.elementType, // react component displayed when user is connected
sessionLostComponent: PropTypes.elementType, // react component displayed when user loose authentication session
configuration: PropTypes.shape({
client_id: PropTypes.string.isRequired, // oidc client configuration, the same as oidc client library used internally https://github.com/IdentityModel/oidc-client-js
redirect_uri: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
response_type: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
scope: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
authority: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
silent_redirect_uri: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
automaticSilentRenew: PropTypes.bool.isRequired,
loadUserInfo: PropTypes.bool.isRequired,
metadata: PropTypes.shape({
issuer: PropTypes.string,
jwks_uri: PropTypes.string,
authorization_endpoint: PropTypes.string,
token_endpoint: PropTypes.string,
userinfo_endpoint: PropTypes.string,
end_session_endpoint: PropTypes.string,
revocation_endpoint: PropTypes.string,
introspection_endpoint: PropTypes.string,
}),
}).isRequired,
isEnabled: PropTypes.bool, // enable/disable the protections and trigger of authentication (useful during development).
UserStore: PropTypes.func,
};
Through the UseStore you can specify a class that can be use to store the user object. This class must define :
getItem(key: string): any;
setItem(key: string, value: any): any;
removeItem(key: string): any;
key(index: number): any;
length?: number;
It could also be window.localStorage or window.sessionStorage. By default, without any userStore, the sessionStorage will be use.
See bellow a sample of configuration, you can have more information about on oidc client github
oidc-client needs some polyfills to works on Internet Explorer. You can use core-js to help you. See Context Sample. In the sample we use some polyfills
import 'core-js/es/array/from';
import 'core-js/es/array/find';
import 'core-js/es/array/includes';
import 'core-js/es/array/find-index';
import 'core-js/es/array/map';
import 'core-js/es/object/assign';
import 'core-js/es/promise';
import 'core-js/es/map';
import 'core-js/es/string/repeat';
import 'core-js/es/string/pad-start';
import 'core-js/es/string/pad-end';
import 'core-js/es/string/starts-with';
import 'whatwg-fetch';
import { combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { reducer as oidc } from '@axa-fr/react-oidc-redux';
export default combineReducers({
oidc,
});
You can use
OidcSecure wrapper component or
oidcSecure HOC function.
OidcSecure accepte the following props:
{
/**
* Enable secure authentication for component
*/
isEnabled?: boolean;
/**
* Custom Authenticating Component
*/
authenticating?: ComponentType;
};
Example:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import logo from './logo.svg';
import './App.css';
import { Route, Switch } from 'react-router-dom';
import { OidcSecure, oidcSecure } from '@axa-fr/react-oidc-redux';
import User from './User';
const CustomAuthenticatingComponent = () => <div>Authenticating ...</div>;
const ProtectedChild = () => (
<OidcSecure authenticating={CustomAuthenticatingComponent}>
<div className="App">
<header className="App-header">
<img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" />
<h1 className="App-title">Protected</h1>
</header>
<User />
</div>
</OidcSecure>
);
const NotProtectedChild = () => (
<div className="App">
<header className="App-header">
<img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" />
<h1 className="App-title">Not Default Protected</h1>
</header>
<User />
</div>
);
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Switch>
<Route path="/not-protected" component={NotProtectedChild} />
<Route path="/protected" component={oidcSecure(NotProtectedChild)} />
<Route component={ProtectedChild} />
</Switch>
);
}
}
export default App;
You can also test a demo application by uploading it to this link or cloning the repository (examples / redux directory). Then you just need to run a
npm install
then a
npm start