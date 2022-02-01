About

Easy set up of OIDC for react and use "redux" as state management.

Getting Started

npm install @axa-fr/react-oidc-redux --save

Application startup (index.js)

The library is router agnostic and use native History API.

The default routes used internally :

import React, { Fragment } from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import './index.css' ; import App from './App' ; import { Provider } from 'react-redux' ; import { configureStore } from './Store' ; import { BrowserRouter, Switch, Route } from 'react-router-dom' ; import registerServiceWorker from './registerServiceWorker' ; import { Oidc } from '@axa-fr/react-oidc-redux' ; const store = configureStore(); const configuration = { origin : 'http://localhost:3000' , config : { client_id : 'CSk26fuOE2NjQr17oCI1bKzBch9eUzF0' , redirect_uri : 'http://localhost:3000/authentication/callback' , response_type : 'id_token token' , scope : 'openid profile email' , authority : 'https://samplesreact.eu.auth0.com' , silent_redirect_uri : 'http://localhost:3000/authentication/silent_callback' , automaticSilentRenew : true , loadUserInfo : true , monitorSession : false , }, }; const isEnabled = configuration.origin === document .location.origin; const Start = ( < Provider store = {store} > < Oidc store = {store} configuration = {configuration.config} isEnabled = {isEnabled} > < BrowserRouter > < App /> </ BrowserRouter > </ Oidc > </ Provider > ); ReactDOM.render(Start, document .getElementById( 'root' )); registerServiceWorker();

The optional parameter "isEnabled" allows you to enable or disable authentication. You will also find it in the OidcSecure component.

"Authentificationprovider" accept the following properties :

const propTypes = { notAuthenticated : PropTypes.elementType, notAuthorized : PropTypes.elementType, callbackComponentOverride : PropTypes.elementType, sessionLostComponent : PropTypes.elementType, configuration : PropTypes.shape({ client_id : PropTypes.string.isRequired, redirect_uri : PropTypes.string.isRequired, response_type : PropTypes.string.isRequired, scope : PropTypes.string.isRequired, authority : PropTypes.string.isRequired, silent_redirect_uri : PropTypes.string.isRequired, automaticSilentRenew : PropTypes.bool.isRequired, loadUserInfo : PropTypes.bool.isRequired, metadata : PropTypes.shape({ issuer : PropTypes.string, jwks_uri : PropTypes.string, authorization_endpoint : PropTypes.string, token_endpoint : PropTypes.string, userinfo_endpoint : PropTypes.string, end_session_endpoint : PropTypes.string, revocation_endpoint : PropTypes.string, introspection_endpoint : PropTypes.string, }), }).isRequired, isEnabled : PropTypes.bool, UserStore : PropTypes.func, };

Through the UseStore you can specify a class that can be use to store the user object. This class must define :

getItem(key: string): any; setItem(key: string, value : any): any; removeItem(key: string): any; key(index: number): any; length?: number;

It could also be window.localStorage or window.sessionStorage. By default, without any userStore, the sessionStorage will be use.

See bellow a sample of configuration, you can have more information about on oidc client github

Polyfill

oidc-client needs some polyfills to works on Internet Explorer. You can use core-js to help you. See Context Sample. In the sample we use some polyfills

import 'core-js/es/array/from' ; import 'core-js/es/array/find' ; import 'core-js/es/array/includes' ; import 'core-js/es/array/find-index' ; import 'core-js/es/array/map' ; import 'core-js/es/object/assign' ; import 'core-js/es/promise' ; import 'core-js/es/map' ; import 'core-js/es/string/repeat' ; import 'core-js/es/string/pad-start' ; import 'core-js/es/string/pad-end' ; import 'core-js/es/string/starts-with' ; import 'whatwg-fetch' ;

Initialize Oidc reducer (Store/reducer.js)

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import { reducer as oidc } from '@axa-fr/react-oidc-redux' ; export default combineReducers({ oidc, });

How to secure a component (App.js)

You can use OidcSecure wrapper component or oidcSecure HOC function.

OidcSecure accepte the following props:

{ isEnabled?: boolean; authenticating?: ComponentType; };

Example:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import logo from './logo.svg' ; import './App.css' ; import { Route, Switch } from 'react-router-dom' ; import { OidcSecure, oidcSecure } from '@axa-fr/react-oidc-redux' ; import User from './User' ; const CustomAuthenticatingComponent = () => < div > Authenticating ... </ div > ; const ProtectedChild = () => ( <OidcSecure authenticating={CustomAuthenticatingComponent}> <div className="App"> <header className="App-header"> <img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" /> <h1 className="App-title">Protected</h1> </header> <User /> </div> </OidcSecure> ); const NotProtectedChild = () => ( <div className="App"> <header className="App-header"> <img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" /> <h1 className="App-title">Not Default Protected</h1> </header> <User /> </div> ); class App extends Component { render() { return ( <Switch> <Route path="/not-protected" component={NotProtectedChild} /> <Route path="/protected" component={oidcSecure(NotProtectedChild)} /> <Route component={ProtectedChild} /> </Switch> ); } } export default App;

Example

You can also test a demo application by uploading it to this link or cloning the repository (examples / redux directory). Then you just need to run a

npm install

then a

npm start

Example