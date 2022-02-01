About

This component allows by composition to improve "fetch" of new behavior. The "fetch" return to the same signature as "fetch". You do not have to use these components if they do not meet your needs. The purpose of these components is to avoid you always writing the same code and normalize the behavior (url, redirection, ect.) of your applications.

withFetchRedirectionOn403 Allow to redirects to the unauthorized route

withFetchSilentAuthenticateAndRetryOn401 Triggers authentication the update of the token if it has expired

withFetchToken Injects the token jwt in bearer mode to make the REST call to the server

withAuthentication Composition of the previous 3 behaviors.



Getting Started

npm install @axa-fr/react-oidc-context-fetch --save