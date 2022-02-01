openbase logo
@axa-fr/react-oidc-context-fetch

by AxaGuilDEv
3.1.7 (see all)

A set of react components and HOC to make Oidc (Open ID Connect) client easy. It aim to simplify OAuth authentication between multiples providers.

Downloads/wk

290

GitHub Stars

272

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

@axa-fr/react-oidc-context-fetch

About

This component allows by composition to improve "fetch" of new behavior. The "fetch" return to the same signature as "fetch". You do not have to use these components if they do not meet your needs. The purpose of these components is to avoid you always writing the same code and normalize the behavior (url, redirection, ect.) of your applications.

  • withFetchRedirectionOn403
    • Allow to redirects to the unauthorized route
  • withFetchSilentAuthenticateAndRetryOn401
    • Triggers authentication the update of the token if it has expired
  • withFetchToken
    • Injects the token jwt in bearer mode to make the REST call to the server
  • withAuthentication
    • Composition of the previous 3 behaviors.

Getting Started

npm install @axa-fr/react-oidc-context-fetch --save

import { compose, lifecycle } from 'recompose';
import { withAuthentication } from '@axa-fr/react-oidc-context-fetch';

const enhance = compose(
  withAuthentication,
  lifecycle({
    componentWillMount() {
      // This "fetch" manage more than the orginal fetch
      this.props
        .fetch('/yourapi')
        .then(function(response) {
          // Do Something
        })
        .then(function(body) {
          // Do Something else
        });
    }
  })
);

export default enhance(FleetDeclaration);

