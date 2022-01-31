Pattern Library

Communication

Use the following channels for different kinds of requests/reports:

Bug reports, small change requests, "wishes": https://github.com/axa-ch-webhub-cloud/pattern-library/issues

Questions, requests for help, requests for product presentations, etc: Slack #patterns-lib-devs

Feature requests (Components, etc): Slack @martin.stuedle

What we deliver

We release self-contained plug-and-play web components based on the custom elements specification, derived from the lit-element base class (maintained by Google).

Pattern Library via community CDN

You can add any Pattern Library component via the community CDN jsdelivr. This is useful for Prototyping or experimenting or if you don't want to bother with a frontend stack. This works only native (no react support). Here an example on how to add the JS for <axa-button></axa-button> : <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@axa-ch/button@latest/dist/index.js"></script>

Build Pattern Library components in your own application

Pattern Library components are exported to npm with 2 types of build artifacts: /dist/index.js in ES5 JavaScript and /lib/index.* in ES6. If you use the Pattern Library in AXA's DX WebHub context, you don't have to worry about this topic. All others, please read on.

The de-facto standard in the frontend community is to render /lib exports as ESM, i.e. ES5 + import/export. Due to the nature of web components and lit-element, however, we are forced to export in ES6. For more details, see the custom element specification.

If you need to support Internet Explorer (11) in your application, you therefore need to transpile our component (/lib) artifacts in your build. To do so, you need to include the path to our components (@axa-ch) and their underlying framework (lit-element/html) in the section of your transpilation configuration that describes transpilation to ES5. Here is an example snippet of how this would look in a webpack config:

{ test : /.js$/ , include : [ /src/ , new RegExp ( `node_modules ${sep} lit-html` ), new RegExp ( `node_modules ${sep} lit-element` ), new RegExp ( `node_modules ${sep} @axa-ch(?! ${sep} patterns-library-polyfill)` ), ], use : { loader : 'babel-loader' , options : { ...babelrc, }, }, },

Component versioning

Different versions of our web components can coexist on the same web page! Here you can read more about component versioning.

Released Polyfills

Released Components

Design Guidelines

How to contribute

Whether you are helping us to fix bugs, or you are more into creating components, we would love to have you as contributor of the AXA Pattern Library!

Check out our Contributing Guide for ideas on contributing and setup steps for getting the repository up and running on your local machine.

Code of Conduct

We are dedicated to building a welcoming, diverse, and safe community. We expect everyone participating in the AXA community to read and accept our Code of Conduct

Version Control

This repository is a monorepo managed by Lerna. This means that all components are centrally managed here, even though we publish them to NPM as separate packages.

By default, pattern-library web components make use of ShadowDOM. To trigger interactions inside such web component you need to access the DOM via the ShadowRoot. Schematically, this works like this: UI Testtool -> Driver -> native DOM selector -> ShadowRoot -> querySelector

Here is a concrete example in Java using Selenium:

public WebElement expandRootElement (WebElement element, WebDriver driver) { WebElement ele = (WebElement) ((JavascriptExecutor) driver) .executeScript( "return arguments[0].shadowRoot" ,element); return ele; }

Calling this method gives you the ShadowRoot in your Selenium environment. Beware: when calling findElement on the return value of expandRootElement only the following selectors will work:

By.id

By.className

By.cssSelector

Dealing with F(lash) O(f) U(nstyled) C(ontent)

As described in ARCHITECTURE.md, FOUC can be mitigated by using the CSS pseudo-selector: :not(:defined) . Below please find an example of how we can show to the user that the <axa-footer> is not yet defined (pulsating blocks). The selector :not(:defined) won't work in IE11 and therefore there won't have any effect on it. Following the principle of graceful degradation, this is fine, since the only downside in IE11 is that it doesn't look as good as the other browsers while no real functionality has been lost.