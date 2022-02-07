AWS Distro for OpenTelemetry JavaScript

Introduction

The AWS Distro for OpenTelemetry (ADOT) JavaScript refers to some components developed to complement the upstream OpenTelemetry JavaScript SDK for use with AWS X-Ray. Check out the upstream project for documentation on the underlying features, APIs, and additional libraries. This repository only contains a small portion of components which will allow the OpenTelemetry JavaScript SDK to work with AWS X-Ray. The OpenTelemetry repository contains the rest.

We provided an ID generator and propagator, which can be configured from the OpenTelemetry upstream API. The telemetry data generated can be exported in a variety of formats and can be configured via command lines or environment variables. The aim of this project is to be able to gather telemetry data from a JavaScript application, propagate the AWS X-Ray trace header, and export trace data to the AWS X-Ray backend using the AWS Distro for OpenTelemetry Collector.

Getting Started

Check out the getting started documentation.

Supported Runtimes

For the complete list of supported runtimes, please refer to the upstream documentation here

How it works

The OpenTelemetry JavaScript SDK provides entry points with methods used for configuring vendor-specific aspects through its API. This custom configuration allows us to generate trace IDs which are compliant with the X-Ray Trace ID format. In addition, we are also able to use a custom propagator which is passed into the tracer provider to conform to AWS X-Ray headers.

For more information on OpenTelemetry, visit: https://opentelemetry.io/

License

This project is licensed under the Apache-2.0 License.