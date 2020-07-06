Reporting Bugs / Feature Requests

AWS Amplify is a JavaScript library for frontend and mobile developers building cloud-enabled applications

AWS Amplify provides a declarative and easy-to-use interface across different categories of cloud operations. AWS Amplify goes well with any JavaScript based frontend workflow and React Native for mobile developers.

Our default implementation works with Amazon Web Services (AWS), but AWS Amplify is designed to be open and pluggable for any custom backend or service.

Visit our Documentation site to learn more about AWS Amplify. Please see our Amplify JavaScript page within our Documentation site for information around the full list of features we support.

Features

Predictions utilizes a range of Amazon's Machine Learning services, including: Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Polly, Amazon Rekognition, Amazon Textract, and Amazon Translate.

Getting Started

AWS Amplify is available as aws-amplify package on npm.

Web

If you are developing a JavaScript app, please visit our documentation site on JavaScript.

React

If you are developing a React app, please visit our documentation site on React.

Angular

If you are developing an Angular app, please visit our documentation site on Angular.

Vue

If you are developing a Vue app, please visit our documentation site on Vue.

React Native

For React Native development, install aws-amplify :

$ npm install aws-amplify --save

If you are developing a React Native app, you can install an additional package aws-amplify-react-native containing Higher Order Components:

$ npm install aws-amplify-react-native --save

Visit our Installation Guide for React Native to start building your web app.

Amplify 4.x.x has breaking changes for React Native. Please see the breaking changes below:

If you are using React Native (vanilla or Expo), you will need to add the following React Native community dependencies: @react-native-community/netinfo @react-native-async-storage/async-storage @react-native-picker/picker



yarn add aws-amplify amazon-cognito-identity-js - native -community/netinfo - native -async-storage/async-storage - native -picker/picker npx pod-install yarn add aws-amplify - native -community/netinfo - native -async-storage/async-storage - native -picker/picker

Amplify 3.x.x has breaking changes. Please see the breaking changes below:

AWS.credentials and AWS.config don’t exist anymore in Amplify JavaScript. Both options will not be available to use in version 3. You will not be able to use and set your own credentials. For more information on this change, please see the AWS SDK for JavaScript v3

and don’t exist anymore in Amplify JavaScript. aws-sdk@2.x has been removed from Amplify@3.x.x in favor of version 3 of aws-sdk-js. We recommend to migrate to aws-sdk-js-v3 if you rely on AWS services that are not supported by Amplify, since aws-sdk-js-v3 is imported modularly.

If you can't migrate to aws-sdk-js-v3 or rely on aws-sdk@2.x, you will need to import it separately.