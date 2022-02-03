Amplify Codegen is a JavaScript toolkit library for frontend and mobile developers building amplify applications. Packages are mainly used for frontend code generation including: | Package | Description | | ---------------------------------------------------------------------- | -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- | | amplify-codegen | Amplify plugin for code generation | | appsync-modelgen-plugin | Model generator for Amplify Datastore | | graphql-docs-generator | Generates statements from GraphQL schema | | graphql-types-generator | Generates type annotations from GraphQL schema and statements |
This section should get you running with Amplify Codegen. You will need the latest version of nodejs on your system and developing locally also requires
yarn workspaces. You can install it here.
Start by, Forking the main branch of amplify-codegen.
$ git clone git@github.com:[username]/amplify-codegen.git
$ cd amplify-codegen
$ yarn setup-dev
Before pushing code or sending a pull request, do the following:
npm run lint at the top-level directory. This invokes lerna to check for lint errors in all of our packages.
eslint to fix some of the lint errors. To use it, go to the package that has errors and run
lint-fix
See the contribution guideline. https://github.com/aws-amplify/amplify-codegen/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.md