Redis Commander

Redis web management tool written in node.js

Install and Run

$ npm install -g redis-commander $ redis-commander

Installation via yarn is currently not supported. Please use npm as package manager.

Or run Redis Commander as Docker image rediscommander/redis-commander (instructions see below).

Features

Web-UI to display and edit data within multiple different Redis servers.

It has support for the following data types to view, add, update and delete data:

Strings

Lists

Sets

Sorted Set

Streams (Basic support based on HFXBus project from https://github.com/exocet-engineering/hfx-bus, only view/add/delete data)

ReJSON documents (Basic support, only for viewing values of ReJSON type keys)

Usage

$ redis-commander --help Options: --redis-port The port to find redis on. [ string ] --redis-host The host to find redis on. [ string ] --redis-socket The unix-socket to find redis on. [ string ] --redis-password The redis password. [ string ] --redis-db The redis database. [ string ] --redis-label The label to display for the connection. [ string ] --redis-tls Use TLS for connection to redis server or sentinel. [ boolean ] [ default : false ] --redis-optional Set to true if no permanent auto-reconnect shall be done if server is down [ boolean ] [ default : false ] --sentinel-port The port to find redis sentinel on. [ string ] --sentinel-host The host to find redis sentinel on. [ string ] --sentinels Comma separated list of sentinels with host:port. [ string ] --sentinel-name The redis sentinel group name to use. [ string ] [ default : mymaster] --sentinel-password The password for sentinel instance. [ string ] --http-auth-username, --http-u The http authorisation username. [ string ] --http-auth-password, --http-p The http authorisation password. [ string ] --http-auth-password-hash, --http-h The http authorisation password hash. [ string ] --address, -a The address to run the server on. [ string ] [ default : 0.0 .0 .0 ] --port, -p The port to run the server on. [ string ] [ default : 8081 ] --url-prefix, -u The url prefix to respond on. [ string ] [ default : "" ] --root-pattern, --rp The root pattern of the redis keys. [ string ] [ default : "*" ] --read-only Start app in read-only mode. [ boolean ] [ default : false ] --trust-proxy App is run behind proxy (enable Express "trust proxy" ) [ boolean | string ] [ default : false ] --nosave, --ns Do not save new connections to config file. [ boolean ] [ default : true ] --noload, --nl Do not load connections from config. [ boolean ] [ default : false ] --use-scan, --sc Use scan instead of keys. [ boolean ] [ default : false ] --clear-config, --cc clear configuration file. --migrate-config migrate old configuration file in $HOME to new style. --scan-count, --sc The size of each seperate scan. [integer] [ default : 100 ] --no-log-data Do not log data values from redis store. [ boolean ] [ default : false ] --open Open web-browser with Redis-Commander. [ boolean ] [ default : false ] --folding-char, --fc Character to fold keys at in tree view. [character] [ default : ":" ] --test, -t test final configuration (file, env-vars, command line)

The connection can be established either via direct connection to redis server or indirect via a sentinel instance. Most of this command line parameters map onto configuration params read from the config file - see docs/configuration.md and docs/connections.md.

Configuration

Redis Commander can be configured by configuration files, environment variables or using command line parameters. The different types of config values overwrite each other, only the last (most important) value is used.

For configuration files the node-config module (https://github.com/lorenwest/node-config) is used, with default to json syntax.

The order of precedence for all configuration values (from least to most important) is:

Configuration files default.json - this file contains all default values and SHOULD NOT be changed local.json - optional file, all local overwrites for values inside default.json should be placed here as well as a list of redis connections to use at startup local-<NODE_ENV>.json - Do not add anything else than connections to this file! Redis Commander will overwrite this whenever a connection is added or removed via user interface. Inside docker container this file is used to store all connections parsed from REDIS_HOSTS env var. This file overwrites all connections defined inside local.json There are some more possible files available to use - please check the node-config Wiki for an complete list of all possible file names (https://github.com/lorenwest/node-config/wiki/Configuration-Files)

Environment variables - the full list of env vars possible (except the docker specific ones) can be get from the file config/custom-environment-variables.json together with their mapping to the respective configuration key.

Command line parameters - Overwrites everything

To check the final configuration created from files, env-vars set and command line param overwrites start redis commander with additional param "--test". All invalid configuration keys will be listed in the output. The config test does not check if hostnames or ip addresses can be resolved.

More information can be found in the documentation at docs/configuration.md and docs/connections.md.

Environment Variables

These environment variables can be used starting Redis Commander as normal application or inside docker container (defined inside file config/custom-environment-variables.json ) and at docs/configuration.md:

HTTP_USER HTTP_PASSWORD HTTP_PASSWORD_HASH ADDRESS PORT READ_ONLY URL_PREFIX ROOT_PATTERN NOSAVE NO_LOG_DATA FOLDING_CHAR VIEW_JSON_DEFAULT USE_SCAN SCAN_COUNT FLUSH_ON_IMPORT REDIS_CONNECTION_NAME REDIS_LABEL CLIENT_MAX_BODY_SIZE BINARY_AS_HEX

Docker

All environment variables listed at "Environment Variables" can be used running image with Docker. The following additional environment variables are available too (defined inside docker startup script):

HTTP_PASSWORD_FILE HTTP_PASSWORD_HASH_FILE REDIS_PORT REDIS_HOST REDIS_SOCKET REDIS_TLS REDIS_PASSWORD REDIS_PASSWORD_FILE REDIS_DB REDIS_HOSTS REDIS_OPTIONAL SENTINEL_PORT SENTINEL_HOST SENTINEL_NAME SENTINEL_PASSWORD SENTINEL_PASSWORD_FILE SENTINELS K8S_SIGTERM

A (partial) description for the mapping onto the cli params and into the config files can be found at the docs/connections.md file.

The K8S_SIGTERM variable (default "0") can be set to "1" to work around kubernetes specifics to allow pod replacement with zero downtime. More information on how kubernetes handles termination of old pods and the setup of new ones can be found within the thread [https://github.com/kubernetes/contrib/issues/1140#issuecomment-290836405]

Hosts can be optionally specified with a comma separated string by setting the REDIS_HOSTS environment variable.

After running the container, redis-commander will be available at localhost:8081.

Valid host strings

the REDIS_HOSTS environment variable is a comma separated list of host definitions, where each host should follow one of these templates:

hostname

label:hostname

label:hostname:port

label:hostname:port:dbIndex

label:hostname:port:dbIndex:password

Connection strings defined with REDIS_HOSTS variable do not support TLS connections. If remote redis server needs TLS write all connections into a config file instead of using REDIS_HOSTS (see docs/connections.md at the end within the more complex examples).

With docker-compose

version: '3' services: redis: container_name: redis hostname: redis image: redis redis-commander: container_name: redis-commander hostname: redis-commander image: rediscommander/redis-commander:latest restart: always environment: - REDIS_HOSTS=local:redis:6379 ports: - "8081:8081"

Without docker-compose

Simplest

If you're running redis on localhost:6379 , this is all you need to get started.

docker run --rm --name redis-commander -d \ -p 8081:8081 \ rediscommander/redis-commander:latest

Specify single host

docker run --rm --name redis-commander -d \ --env REDIS_HOSTS=10.10.20.30 \ -p 8081:8081 \ rediscommander/redis-commander:latest

Specify multiple hosts with labels

docker run --rm --name redis-commander -d \ --env REDIS_HOSTS= local :localhost:6379,myredis:10.10.20.30 \ -p 8081:8081 \ rediscommander/redis-commander:latest

Kubernetes

An example deployment can be found at k8s/redis-commander/deployment.yaml.

If you already have a cluster running with redis in the default namespace, deploy redis-commander with kubectl apply -f k8s/redis-commander . If you don't have redis running yet, you can deploy a simple pod with kubectl apply -f k8s/redis .

Alternatively, you can add a container to a deployment's spec like this:

containers : - name : redis-commander image : rediscommander/redis-commander env : - name : REDIS_HOSTS value : instance1 : redis : 6379 ports : - name : redis-commander containerPort : 8081

known issues with Kubernetes:

using REDIS_HOSTS works only with a password-less redis db. You must specify REDIS_HOST on a password protected redis db

Helm chart

You can install the application on any Kubernetes cluster using Helm. There is no helm repo available currently, therefore local checkout of helm sources inside this repo is needed:

helm -n myspace install redis-web-ui ./k8s/helm-chart/redis-commander

More Documentation about this Helm chart and its values.

OpenShift V3

To use the stock Node.js image builder do the following.

Open Catalog and select the Node.js template Specify the name of the application and the URL to the redis-command github repository Click the advanced options link (optional) specify the hostname for the route - if one is not specified it will be generated In the Deployment Configuration section Add REDIS_HOST environment variable whose value is the name of the redis service - e.g., redis

environment variable whose value is the name of the redis service - e.g., Add REDIS_PORT environment variable whose value is the port exposed of the redis service - e.g., 6379

environment variable whose value is the port exposed of the redis service - e.g., Add value from secret generated by the redis template: name: REDIS_PASSWORD resource: redis key: database-password

(optional) specify a label such as appl=redis-commander-dev1 this label will be applied on all objects created allowing for easy deletion later via: oc delete all --selector appl=redis-commander-dev1

Helper Scripts

Generate BCrypted password hash

Redis commander allows setting either a plain text password for http authentication or an already bcrypted password hash. To generate a hashed password the script bin/bcrypt-password.js can be used. The parameter "-p" to set password should be given.

Usage example:

git clone https://github.com/joeferner/redis-commander.git cd redis-commander/bin node bcrypt-password.js -p myplainpass 2b $10BQPbC8dlxeEqB /nXOkyjr.tlafGZ28J3ug8sWIMRoeq5LSVOXpl3W

This generated hash can be set inside the config file as "server.httpAuth.passwordHash", as env var "HTTP_PASSWORD_HASH" or on the command line as --http-auth-password-hash . Running inside docker image a file containing this password hash can be set via env var HTTP_PASSWORD_HASH_FILE

Build images based on this one

To use this images as a base image for other images you need to call "apk update" inside your Dockerfile before adding other apk packages with "apk add foo". Afterwards, to reduce your image size, you may remove all temporary apk configs too again as this Dockerfile does.