Write Express middleware and route handlers using async/await
const { addAsync } = require('@awaitjs/express');
// Or, if you want to use `wrap()`
const { wrap } = require('@awaitjs/express');
The
addAsync() function is the preferred way to add async/await
support to your Express app. This function adds several helper functions
to your Express app.
useAsync(),
getAsync(), etc. to your Express app
The
addAsync() function adds
useAsync(),
deleteAsync(),
getAsync(),
headAsync(),
paramAsync(),
patchAsync(),
postAsync(), and
putAsync().
const express = require('express');
const app = addAsync(express());
// `useAsync()` is like `app.use()`, but supports async functions
app.useAsync(async function(req, res, next) {
await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 50));
});
// `getAsync()` is like `app.get()`, but supports async functions
app.getAsync('*', async function(req, res, next) {
throw new Error('Oops!');
});
// Because of `getAsync()`, this error handling middleware will run.
// `addAsync()` also enables async error handling middleware.
app.use(function(error, req, res, next) {
res.send(error.message);
});
const server = await app.listen(3000);
This module exports a
Router() function that is a drop-in
replacement for
express.Router(), except the returned
router has
getAsync(),
useAsync(), etc.
Router function that returns a new async-friendly router
const express = require('express');
const app = express(); // This app isn't async friendly.
const router = Router(); // But this router is.
router.getAsync('/foo', async function(req, res, next) {
throw new Error('Oops!');
});
app.use(router);
app.use(function(err, req, res, next) {
res.send(err.message);
});
const server = await app.listen(3000);
If you need more fine-grained control than what
addAsync() gives
you, you can use the
wrap() function. This function wraps an async
Express middleware or route handler for better error handling.
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
// `wrap()` takes an async middleware or route handler and adds a
// `.catch()` to handle any errors. It also prevents double-calling
// `next()`.
app.get('*', wrap(async function(req, res, next) {
throw new Error('Oops!');
}));
// `wrap()` also supports async error handling middleware.
app.use(wrap(async function(error, req, res, next) {
throw new Error('foo');
}));
app.use(function(error, req, res, next) {
res.send(error.message); // Will send back 'foo'
});
const server = await app.listen(3000);