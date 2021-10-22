openbase logo
exp

@awaitjs/express

by Valeri Karpov
0.9.0 (see all)

Write Express middleware and route handlers using async/await

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.2K

GitHub Stars

117

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express Async

Readme

@awaitjs/express

Write Express middleware and route handlers using async/await

Usage

const { addAsync } = require('@awaitjs/express');

// Or, if you want to use `wrap()`
const { wrap } = require('@awaitjs/express');

API

addAsync()

The addAsync() function is the preferred way to add async/await support to your Express app. This function adds several helper functions to your Express app.

It adds useAsync(), getAsync(), etc. to your Express app

The addAsync() function adds useAsync(), deleteAsync(), getAsync(), headAsync(), paramAsync(), patchAsync(), postAsync(), and putAsync().

const express = require('express');
const app = addAsync(express());

// `useAsync()` is like `app.use()`, but supports async functions
app.useAsync(async function(req, res, next) {
  await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 50));
});

// `getAsync()` is like `app.get()`, but supports async functions
app.getAsync('*', async function(req, res, next) {
  throw new Error('Oops!');
});

// Because of `getAsync()`, this error handling middleware will run.
// `addAsync()` also enables async error handling middleware.
app.use(function(error, req, res, next) {
  res.send(error.message);
});

const server = await app.listen(3000);

Router()

This module exports a Router() function that is a drop-in replacement for express.Router(), except the returned router has getAsync(), useAsync(), etc.

It exports a Router function that returns a new async-friendly router

const express = require('express');
const app = express(); // This app isn't async friendly.

const router = Router(); // But this router is.
router.getAsync('/foo', async function(req, res, next) {
  throw new Error('Oops!');
});

app.use(router);
app.use(function(err, req, res, next) {
  res.send(err.message);
});

const server = await app.listen(3000);

decorateApp

acquit:ignore:end

It is an alias for addAsync()

assert.equal(decorateApp, addAsync)

decorateRouter

It is an alias for addAsync()

assert.equal(decorateRouter, addAsync)

wrap()

If you need more fine-grained control than what addAsync() gives you, you can use the wrap() function. This function wraps an async Express middleware or route handler for better error handling.

It wraps an async function with Express-compatible error handling

const express = require('express');
const app = express();

// `wrap()` takes an async middleware or route handler and adds a
// `.catch()` to handle any errors. It also prevents double-calling
// `next()`.
app.get('*', wrap(async function(req, res, next) {
  throw new Error('Oops!');
}));

// `wrap()` also supports async error handling middleware.
app.use(wrap(async function(error, req, res, next) {
  throw new Error('foo');
}));

app.use(function(error, req, res, next) {
  res.send(error.message); // Will send back 'foo'
});

const server = await app.listen(3000);

Alternatives

@tsed/async-hook-context :triangular_ruler: Ts.ED is a Node.js and TypeScript framework on top of Express to write your application with TypeScript (or ES6). It provides a lot of decorators and guideline to make your code more readable and less error-prone.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1K
eah
express-async-handlerAsync Error Handling Middleware for Express
GitHub Stars
427
Weekly Downloads
139K
eae
express-async-errorsasync/await support for ExpressJS
GitHub Stars
617
Weekly Downloads
166K
aw
@oadpoaw/async-wrapperMy Cool Node.js Packages
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
@myrotvorets/express-async-middleware-wrapperWrapper for Express.js async middleware to handle rejected promises and synchronous exceptions
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Tutorials

