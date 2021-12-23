openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ser

@avro/services

by Matthieu Monsch
1.0.1 (see all)

Avro for JavaScript ⚡

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Avsc NPM version Download count Build status Coverage status

Pure JavaScript implementation of the Avro specification.

Features

Installation

$ npm install avsc

avsc is compatible with all versions of node.js since 0.11 and major browsers via browserify. For convenience, you can also find compiled distributions with the releases (but please host your own copy).

Documentation

Examples

Inside a node.js module, or using browserify:

const avro = require('avsc');

  • Encode and decode values from a known schema:

    const type = avro.Type.forSchema({
  type: 'record',
  name: 'Pet',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'kind',
      type: {type: 'enum', name: 'PetKind', symbols: ['CAT', 'DOG']}
    },
    {name: 'name', type: 'string'}
  ]
});

const buf = type.toBuffer({kind: 'CAT', name: 'Albert'}); // Encoded buffer.
const val = type.fromBuffer(buf); // = {kind: 'CAT', name: 'Albert'}

  • Infer a value's schema and encode similar values:

    const type = avro.Type.forValue({
  city: 'Cambridge',
  zipCodes: ['02138', '02139'],
  visits: 2
});

// We can use `type` to encode any values with the same structure:
const bufs = [
  type.toBuffer({city: 'Seattle', zipCodes: ['98101'], visits: 3}),
  type.toBuffer({city: 'NYC', zipCodes: [], visits: 0})
];

  • Get a readable stream of decoded values from an Avro container file compressed using Snappy (see the BlockDecoder API for an example including checksum validation):

    const snappy = require('snappy'); // Or your favorite Snappy library.
const codecs = {
  snappy: function (buf, cb) {
    // Avro appends checksums to compressed blocks, which we skip here.
    return snappy.uncompress(buf.slice(0, buf.length - 4), cb);
  }
};

avro.createFileDecoder('./values.avro', {codecs})
  .on('metadata', function (type) { /* `type` is the writer's type. */ })
  .on('data', function (val) { /* Do something with the decoded value. */ });

  • Implement a TCP server for an IDL-defined protocol:

    // We first generate a protocol from its IDL specification.
const protocol = avro.readProtocol(`
  protocol LengthService {
    /** Endpoint which returns the length of the input string. */
    int stringLength(string str);
  }
`);

// We then create a corresponding server, implementing our endpoint.
const server = avro.Service.forProtocol(protocol)
  .createServer()
  .onStringLength(function (str, cb) { cb(null, str.length); });

// Finally, we use our server to respond to incoming TCP connections!
require('net').createServer()
  .on('connection', (con) => { server.createChannel(con); })
  .listen(24950);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial