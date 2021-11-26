AutoSuggest

A JavaScript plugin to implement IDE like autocompletion in input, textarea or contenteditable fields.

Features

General

Supports input, textarea and contenteditable fields No external dependencies like jquery or bootstrap Can add and remove inputs dynamically.

Trigger

Can use any character or any sequence of characters as a trigger. If no trigger is passed will use space as a trigger. Trigger character will also be removed when inserting a suggestion except for the above case.

Suggestions

Can supply an array of strings as Suggestions. Can supply an array of objects as Suggestions to get fine control over the behavior of suggestions. Can pass HTML inside Suggestion.show if you want to design how the suggestion is shown in the dropdown. Can pass HTML in Suggestion.insertText if you want to show HTML as is in the contenteditable fields. Can pass HTML in Suggestion.insertHTML if you want to insert HTML as evaluated DOM elements in contenteditable fields. Can pass a Function in SuggestionList.values which will receive the keyword and generates Suggestions dynamically. Supports Async allowing you to fetch suggestions over API calls, shows a loader until the callback is executed.

allowing you to fetch suggestions over API calls, shows a loader until the callback is executed. By default the plugin matches all suggestions that starts with keyword, if you want more control over matching, like fuzzy search, you can use Function to plug the behavior into the plugin.

Dropdown