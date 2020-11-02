openbase logo
@avalanche/eslint-config

by avalanchesass
4.0.0 (see all)

A package based CSS framework.

Readme

avalanche

Build Status GitHub stars

avalanche establishes the foundation for a package based CSS workflow. Heavy weight CSS toolkits often stay in your way when creating unique looking experiences or they lead to a rather bland design. But you don't have to reinvent the wheel for every new project either. avalanche provides building blocks for you to handpick and integrate into your workflow.

Get started

avalanche comes with a CLI to kickstart new projects:

# Install the avalanche CLI.
npm install @avalanche/cli -g
# Create a new project with the name "Your Project Name".
avalanche "Your Project Name"

avalanche is flexible in the way you can use it – it is also very easy to integrate avalanche packages into your existing project. Learn more about how to use avalanche.

Packages

Go to the avalanche website to browse all available packages: https://avalanche.oberlehner.net/packages.

Coding styleguide

avalanche follows some strict principles how to write CSS. Read more about it in the styleguide.

Testing

  • Test all packages at once: npm test
  • Test a specific package: npm test -- -p PACKAGE-NAME

Articles

Read more about avalanche and what problems inspired the development of this CSS framework.

Thanks

The development of avalanche is based on the work and ideas of (among others) the following three people:

About

Author

Markus Oberlehner
Website: https://markus.oberlehner.net
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaOberlehner
PayPal.me: https://paypal.me/maoberlehner

License

MIT

