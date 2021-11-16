Adds TypeScript support to AVA 4.

This is designed to work for projects that precompile TypeScript. It allows AVA to load the compiled JavaScript, while configuring AVA to treat the TypeScript files as test files.

In other words, say you have a test file at src/test.ts . You've configured TypeScript to output to build/ . Using @ava/typescript you can run the test using npx ava src/test.ts .

For AVA 3 users

Use version 2:

npm install --save-dev @ava/typescript@2

Note that v2 does not support ES modules. This requires v3 and AVA 4.

Enabling TypeScript support

Add this package to your project:

npm install --save-dev @ava/typescript

Then, enable TypeScript support either in package.json or ava.config.* :

package.json :

{ "ava" : { "typescript" : { "rewritePaths" : { "src/" : "build/" }, "compile" : false } } }

Both keys and values of the rewritePaths object must end with a / . Paths are relative to your project directory.

You can enable compilation via the compile property. If false , AVA will assume you have already compiled your project. If set to 'tsc' , AVA will run the TypeScript compiler before running your tests. This can be inefficient when using AVA in watch mode.

Output files are expected to have the .js extension.

AVA searches your entire project for *.js , *.cjs , *.mjs and *.ts files (or other extensions you've configured). It will ignore such files found in the rewritePaths targets (e.g. build/ ). If you use more specific paths, for instance build/main/ , you may need to change AVA's files configuration to ignore other directories.

ES Modules

If your package.json has configured "type": "module" , or you've configured AVA to treat the js extension as module , then @ava/typescript will import the output file as an ES module. Note that this is based on the output file, not the ts extension.

Add additional extensions

You can configure AVA to recognize additional file extensions. To add (partial†) JSX support:

package.json :

{ "ava" : { "typescript" : { "extensions" : [ "ts" , "tsx" ], "rewritePaths" : { "src/" : "build/" } } } }

See also AVA's extensions option.

† Note that the preserve mode for JSX is not (yet) supported.