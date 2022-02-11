openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@autorest/testmodeler

by Azure
1.0.3 (see all)

Tools repository leveraged by the Azure SDK team.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

93

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Azure SDK Tools

This repository contains useful tools that the Azure SDK team utilizes across their infrastructure.

Index

Package or IntentPathDescriptionStatus
Check EnforcerReadmeManage GitHub check-runs in a mono-repo.Not Yet Enabled
doc-wardenReadmeA tool used to enforce readme standards across Azure SDK Repos.Build Status
http-fault-injectorReadmeHTTP proxy server for testing HTTP clients during "faults" like "connection closed in middle of body".Build Status
Maven Plugin for SnippetsReadmeA Maven plugin that that updates code snippets referenced from javadoc comments.Not Yet Enabled
pixel insertion toolReadmeA tool used to insert the requests for images served by pixel server.Not Yet Enabled
pixel-serverReadmeA tiny ASP.NET Core site used to serve a pixel and record impressions.Not Yet Enabled

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Azure DevOps builds

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial