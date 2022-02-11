Generating with Autorest for Python v5.0.0

See here for Python-specific docs, and [here] for general docs

Contributing

Autorest plugin configuration

Please don't edit this section unless you're re-configuring how the powershell extension plugs in to AutoRest AutoRest needs the below config to pick this up as a plug-in - see https://github.com/Azure/autorest/blob/master/docs/developer/architecture/AutoRest-extension.md

Python code gen

modelerfour: group-parameters: true flatten-models: true flatten-payloads: true

pass-thru: - model-deduplicator - subset-reducer version: ~3.6.2 use-extension: "@autorest/modelerfour" : ~4.19.1 modelerfour: resolve-schema-name-collisons: true always-create-content-type-parameter: true multiple-request-parameter-flattening: false naming: parameter: snakecase property: snakecase operation: snakecase operationGroup: pascalcase choice: pascalcase choiceValue: uppercase constant: snakecase constantParameter: snakecase type: pascalcase local: _ + snakecase global: snakecase preserve-uppercase-max-length: 6 override: $host: $host base64: base64 IncludeAPIs: include_apis pipeline: python: pass-thru: true input: modelerfour/identity python/m2r: input: python python/namer: input: python/m2r python/codegen: input: python/namer output-artifact: python-files python/codegen/emitter: input: codegen scope: scope-codegen/emitter scope-codegen/emitter: input-artifact: python-files output-uri-expr: $key output-artifact: python-files

Multiapi script pipeline

pipeline: python/multiapiscript: scope: multiapiscript output-artifact: python-files python/multiapiscript/emitter: input: multiapiscript scope: scope-multiapiscript/emitter scope-multiapiscript/emitter: input-artifact: python-files output-uri-expr: $key output-artifact: python-files

Black script pipeline

pipeline: python/black: scope: black input: python/codegen output-artifact: python-files python/black/emitter: input: black scope: scope-black/emitter scope-black/emitter: input-artifact: python-files output-uri-expr: $key output-artifact: python-files

Help