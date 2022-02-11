See here for Python-specific docs, and [here] for general docs
This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.
When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.
This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.
modelerfour:
group-parameters: true
flatten-models: true
flatten-payloads: true
pass-thru:
- model-deduplicator
- subset-reducer
version: ~3.6.2
use-extension:
"@autorest/modelerfour": ~4.19.1
modelerfour:
resolve-schema-name-collisons: true
always-create-content-type-parameter: true
multiple-request-parameter-flattening: false
naming:
parameter: snakecase
property: snakecase
operation: snakecase
operationGroup: pascalcase
choice: pascalcase
choiceValue: uppercase
constant: snakecase
constantParameter: snakecase
type: pascalcase
local: _ + snakecase
global: snakecase
preserve-uppercase-max-length: 6
override:
$host: $host
base64: base64
IncludeAPIs: include_apis
pipeline:
python:
# Doesn't process anything, just makes it so that the 'python:' config section is loaded and available for the next plugins.
pass-thru: true
input: modelerfour/identity
python/m2r:
input: python
python/namer:
input: python/m2r
python/codegen:
input: python/namer
output-artifact: python-files
python/codegen/emitter:
input: codegen
scope: scope-codegen/emitter
scope-codegen/emitter:
input-artifact: python-files
output-uri-expr: $key
output-artifact: python-files
pipeline:
python/multiapiscript:
scope: multiapiscript
output-artifact: python-files
python/multiapiscript/emitter:
input: multiapiscript
scope: scope-multiapiscript/emitter
scope-multiapiscript/emitter:
input-artifact: python-files
output-uri-expr: $key
output-artifact: python-files
pipeline:
python/black:
scope: black
input: python/codegen
output-artifact: python-files
python/black/emitter:
input: black
scope: scope-black/emitter
scope-black/emitter:
input-artifact: python-files
output-uri-expr: $key
output-artifact: python-files
help-content:
python: # type: Help as defined in autorest-core/help.ts
activationScope: python
categoryFriendlyName: Python Generator
settings:
- key: python-sdks-folder
description: The path to the root directory of your azure-sdk-for-python clone. Be sure to note that we include `sdk` in the folder path.
- key: black
description: Runs black formatting on your generated files. Defaults to `false`.
type: string
- key: basic-setup-py
description: Whether to generate a build script for setuptools to package your SDK. Defaults to `false`, generally not suggested if you are going to wrap the generated code
type: bool
- key: multiapi
description: Whether to generate a multiapi client.
type: bool
- key: default-api
description: In the case of `--multiapi`, you can override the default service API version with this flag. If not specified, we use the latest GA service version as the default API.
type: string
- key: no-namespace-folders
description: Specify if you don't want pkgutil-style namespace folders. Defaults to `false`.
type: bool
- key: credential-default-policy-type
description: Specify the default credential policy (authentication policy) for your client. Use in conjunction with `--add-credential`. Currently only supports `BearerTokenCredentialPolicy`, `ARMChallengeAuthenticationPolicy` and `AzureKeyCredentialPolicy`. Default value is `BearerTokenCredentialPolicy`(data-plan)/`ARMChallengeAuthenticationPolicy`(mgmt-plan). `--credential-scopes` is tied with `BearerTokenCredentialPolicy` and `ARMChallengeAuthenticationPolicy`, do not pass them in if you want `AzureKeyCredentialPolicy`.
type: string
- key: credential-key-header-name
description: The name of the header which will pass the credential. Use if you have `--credential-default-policy-type` set to `AzureKeyCredentialPolicy`. For example, if generating cognitive services code, you might use `--credential-key-header-name=Ocp-Apim-Subscription-Key`
type: string