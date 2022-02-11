openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@autorest/go

by Azure
4.0.0-preview.33 (see all)

Extension for AutoRest (https://github.com/Azure/autorest) that generates Go code

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AutoRest Go Generator

Contributing

For instructions on cloning/building/etc, see Development

Contributor License Agreement Requirements

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

NOTES

This file is really only used for local testing, where loading the individual plugins on the cmdline is terribly cumbersome.

Autorest plugin configuration

pipeline-model: v3
require: "$(this-folder)/src/readme.md"

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial