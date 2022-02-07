VIP-CLI is your tool for interacting with and managing your VIP applications.

Getting started

First, install the package:

npm install -g @ automattic / vip

Then, launch the command and follow the prompts:

vip

If you need more information, check out our VIP CLI documentation.

Contributing

For help with contributing to this project, including instructions for local development, please see CONTRIBUTING and SECURITY.

Analytics

By default, we record information about the usage of this tool using an in-house analytics sytem. If you would prefer to opt-out of this data collection, you can do so via the DO_NOT_TRACK environment variable. You may either export it in your shell configuration or specify it on the command line (e.g. DO_NOT_TRACK=1 vip app list ).

Changelog

2.8.2 (27 January 2021)

#961 Fixes md5 calculation failing when search-replace is used

#959 Fixes md5 calculation for SQL Imports on VIPd

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.8.2

2.8.0 (25 January 2021)

#952 FORNO-1047: Fix SQL Import for compressed files

#955 Add Error prefix for "Failed to fetch logs" msg

#946 Add support for the site logs tailing feature

#953 [dev-env] Updated list of available wordpress images for dev-env

#933 Update dependency debug to v4.3.3

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.8.0

2.7.1 (10 January 2021)

#950 Switch to npm-shrinkwrap

#947 [dev-env] List all dev env alias

#944 Add vip whoami command

command #942 Envvar: Show message when there is an attempt to change the New Relic key.

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.7.1

2.7.0 (07 December 2021)

#941 [dev-env] Bump lando CLI dependency

#938 Hide roll back message after SQL Import failure for launched sites

#936 Sets jest maxWorkers to 4

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.7.0

2.6.0 (23 November 2021)

#921 [dev-env] Introuces update to change existing environment

#928 [dev-env] Switch lando to use our fork

#927 [dev-env] Handles user already exists during sql import

#925 [dev-env] Fix the issue with dev-env update

#924 FORNO-985 Increase SQL Import limit for unlaunched sites to 100GB

#923 FORNO-943 Fixes a bug which prevents displaying SQL Import error messages

#922 Update eslint-config-wpvip commit hash to c6605d1

#873 Pin dependencies

2.5.0 (9 November 2021)

#919 [dev-env] Expose lando core logs

#916 [dev-env] Save instance data state

#914 [dev-env] update help wording for dev env

#915 Add warning message when an envvar is set/deleted

2.4.0 (5 November 2021)

#913 [dev-env] No login required for dev-env

#911 Adds more release instructions

2.3.1 (2 November 2021)

Fixes an issue with the 2.3.0 where the intended changes didn't get published correctly.

2.3.0 (2 November 2021)

#908 [dev-env] Custom user permissions setup

#897 [dev-env] Primary domain prompt for primary domain redirect

#902 [dev-env] Delete file permissions

#900 Clarify CONTRIBUTING guidelines

#905 Update contribution steps

2.2.0 (27 October 2021)

New: Environment variables command

#896 Open config envvar command for all customers

#876 Update envvar list command to only show names

#879 Add config envvar get and get-all commands

#875 Temporarily gate access to new config command to VIP staff

#858 Environment variable CLI commands (list, set, delete)

Fixes:

#901 Don't mark import as failed until restore has completed

#899 Proxy fix + healthchecks

#894 support windows db import

#889 Proxy config change

#888 mount wordpress code

#872 Auto flush cache after import and add vipgo user

#869 Media redirect to production site.

#885 Make search data persistent between restarts

#844 Expose DB and expose extra services in info table

#865 spawn WP-CLI as root to allow for FS operations

#895 Fix rmdir deprecation warning

#870 Add the VIP CLI release process and release schedule

Dependencies updates:

#778 Update dependency ini to v2

#786 Update dependency keytar to v7

#884 Update dependency cli-columns to v4

#887 Update dependency lando to v3.4.3

#874 Update dependency lando to v3.4.0

#750 Bump hosted-git-info from 2.8.8 to 2.8.9

#877 Bump tmpl from 1.0.4 to 1.0.5

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.2.0

2.1.0 (16 September 2021)

#857 Remove select DB checks

#864 Adding WordPress versions to dev-env

#868 persist database data in between container restarts

#862 Fix lint warnings

#867 Update dependency lando to v3.3.2

#863 Add links to CONTRIBUTING and SECURITY

#855 Add some helpful hints for new command scaffolding

#856 Adding media import command on dev environment

#849 Adding SQL import to dev environment

#854 Updating command descriptions and arguments on dev-env

#850 Use official memcached image on dev-env

#853 Enable ssl forwarding on dev-env

#851 Conditionally disabling statsd on mu-plugins

#852 Fixing Prettier format annotation typo

#843 Removing custom wp-config-defaults

#848 Not using a prefix to all dev environments

#847 Update dependency lando to v3.3.0

#840 Use official Elasticsearch image on dev-env

#845 Fix MariaDB healthcheck

#846 dev-env: Update error message for directory prompt

#842 Removing PHP parameter from dev environment

#839 Use official MariaDB image and enable version selection on dev-env

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.1.0

2.0.14 (26 August 2021)

Update dependency graphql to v15.5.1 #796

Update dependency graphql-tag to v2.12.5 #799

Update dependency debug to v4.3.2 #806

Remove fake data dev-env commands #830

Disable statsd by default #831

Support ES version option #832

Removing mu-plugins test command #835

Making PHPMyAdmin optional on dev-env #836

Patching Docker for Windows in dev-env #837

enable/disable xdebug #838

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.0.14

2.0.13 (19 August 2021)

Allow user to run multisite import even if wpSites.nodes doesn't exist. #815

Bumping version number to 2.0.12 #827

Path resolving fixes #829

Send header each time #826

Sets up a volume for media files #825

Update dependency chalk to v4.1.2 #813

Update dependency lando to v3.1.4 #797

Upgrading statsd container to 0.9.0 #828

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.0.13

2.0.12 (13 August 2021)

Using new VIP Docker images for dev-env #818

Bump path-parse from 1.0.6 to 1.0.7 #819

Increasing dev-env PMA upload limit to 4G #822

PIE-2890 Fixes issue where user is unable to login after logout #823

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.0.12

2.0.11 (5 August 2021)

Handle parameter validation in a consistent way #795

Fix error blocking data sync on CLI sites #810

Update DB Engine check to reduce false positives #811

Retrieve the status and steps regardless of the site type. #812

Dev-Env: Handle relative file paths #802

Dev-Env: Make dev-env start more resilient #804

Dev-Env: Validate Path to a component #803

Dev-Env: Handle multisite = false correctly #809

Dev-Env: Adds a check for an orphaned proxy container #814

FORNO-759: Add logged in user details to all Tracks events #801

FORNO-779: Throttle request to Parker when fetching media import status #808

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/2.0.11

2.0.10 (21 June 2021)

Adds Media Import Abort subcommand

Disables enterprise search by default

Handles numbered slugs correctly

Unifies print table on start command with other commands

Drops the isVip requirement for dev-env

Fixes intermittent fatal error caused due to analytics tracking

Misc dependency updates

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.0.10

2.0.9 (3 June 2021)

Enable SQL import for all site types

Bug fix for analytics errors causing some commands to fail

Add the full changelog to the readme

Improved error output by adding debug info and consistent output/error codes

Misc dependency updates

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.0.9

2.0.8 (27 May 2021)

[Beta] Media Import: Enable media imports for production WordPress applications

SQL Import: Enable SQL Import for launched sites

SQL Import: Enable SQL Import for multisite networks

SQL Import: Additional input file validation

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.0.8

2.0.7 (6 May 2021)

SQL Import: Add additional multisite validations

Update socket.io-client to 4.0.1

Misc. dependency updates

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.0.7

2.0.6 (15 Apr 2021)

SQL Import: Add additional checks for site type

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.0.6

2.0.5 (8 Mar 2021)

Fix a bug when comparing env data to selected environment #697

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.0.5

2.0.4 (3 Mar 2021)

Bump socket.io-client from 2.3.0 to 2.4.0 (Fixes WP-CLI in node 15+) #679

Additional SQL import file static validations #669

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.0.4

2.0.3 (19 Feb 2021)

Improved SQL import validation around the use of TRIGGER

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.0.3

2.0.2 (15 Feb 2021)

Improved handling of debug output during search & replace

Updated the vip-search-replace package to ^1.0.13

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.0.2

2.0.1 (11 Feb 2021)

SQL Import: Improved reporting of server-side failures

SQL Import: Add ability to skip local validation

Updated the vip-search-replace package to v1.0.12

SQL Import: Fix and test for multi-site tables that have more than one digit

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.0.1

2.0.0 (2 Feb 2021)

Drops support for Node 8

Added Security Policy

Added SQL file import feature for new sites

Added SQL search and replace feature

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v2.0.0

1.12.1 (8 Sep 2020)

Updated list of accepted special characters for media files for imports

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.12.1

1.12.0 (21 Aug 2020)

Added multisite support for media files validation

Added Tracks for SQL and media file validation events

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.12.0

1.11.2 (17 Aug 2020)

Added support for multiple nested folders for the media file validation command

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.11.2

1.11.1 (17 Aug 2020)

Added fix to process the import validation subcommands

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.11.1

1.11.0 (17 Aug 2020)

Added vip import validate sql and vip import validate files commands to run static validation checks for SQL and media files for imports

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.11.0

1.10.0 (12 Jun 2020)

Added support for specifying a SOCKS proxy through the environment variable VIP_PROXY

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.10.0

1.9.0 (30 Mar 2020)

Added support for opting out of usage tracking via DO_NOT_TRACK environment variable #547

environment variable #547 Fix interactive commands not working correctly #478

Show usage information when an unsupported command is entered #527

Dependency & dev dependency upgrades

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.9.0

1.8.0 (25 Sep 2019)

Fixes around cancelling commands via Ctrl-C

Gracefully handle remote command cancellation

Enhance Rollbar logging for additional use cases

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.8.0

1.7.0 (15 Aug 15 2019)

Resume long-running WP-CLI commands in case of network interruptions

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.7.0

1.6.2 (25 Jul 2019)

Corrected some install issues with the 1.6.0/1.6.1 releases.

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.6.2

1.6.1 (25 Jul 2019)

Intermittent release to test some issues with v1.6.0

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.6.1

1.6.0 (25 Jul 2019)

We added ability to cancel running commands.

We fixed an issue with trailing characters such as line breaks affecting use of command output by scripts.

Various dependancy updates.

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.6.0

1.5.0 (15 Jul 2019)

Added --yes flag for WP-CLI commands to skip confirmation on production environments.

flag for WP-CLI commands to skip confirmation on production environments. We fixed the character limit errors raised when running long WP-CLI commands.

We've added Rollbar to allow us to monitor and address errors

We updated third party dependencies to newer, more secure versions.

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.5.0

1.4.1 (29 Apr 2019)

No functional changes, 1.4.0 was already taken on NPM :)

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/1.4.1

1.4.0 (29 Apr 2019)

Added "environment alias" support ( vip @my-site.env sync )

) Added support for WP-CLI commands

Misc. dependency updates

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/1.4.0

1.3.0 (1 Feb 2019)

We now display information header for every vip app --app execution (#223).

execution (#223). We fixed the logout bug asking the user to login before being able to logout (#222) and we also display a message when a user logout (#221).

We replaced inquirer with enquirer (#229).

with (#229). We fixed a bug where we didn't check if we can sync to an environment before accessing some information about it (#230).

We fixed an EPIPE bug when hitting q in app list command (#225).

bug when hitting in command (#225). We updated third party dependencies to newer, more secure versions.

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.3.0

1.2.1 (5 Dec 2018)

The 1.2.0 version was containing a bug and we published a patch to fix it. Please use this version instead.

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.2.1

1.2.0 (5 Dec 2018)

We now display a preview of the sync feature with the backup time and the search/replace taking place in your database.

feature with the backup time and the search/replace taking place in your database. We now display your mapped domain instead of the placeholder go-vip.co domain in vip app and vip app list .

domain in and . We now display a better message when an app does not have any non-production environments.

We fixed a bug where the help menu was not showing until you're logged in.

We updated third party dependencies to newer, more secure versions.

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.2.0

1.1.1 (1 Nov 2018)

Updates dependencies to fix a bug introduced by sub-dependencies.

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.1.1

1.1.0 (12 Jul 2018)

We now correctly report errors when vip sync fails. Previously, this would incorrectly report that a sync was run previously.

fails. Previously, this would incorrectly report that a sync was run previously. We fixed permissions issues for some users with admin access for repos. They were unable to properly view and access applications.

access for repos. They were unable to properly view and access applications. We now display more applications in vip app list (up to 100!) and have made it easier to browse through a large list thanks to ( $PAGER | less ) support. Previously you would only see the first 10 applications in your account.

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.1.0

1.0.0 (2 Jul 2018)

The first release!

vip app list : view a list of all your applications.

: view a list of all your applications. vip app : view details about one of your applications.

: view details about one of your applications. vip sync : trigger a data sync to synchronize data from your production environment to non-production environments.

https://github.com/Automattic/vip/releases/tag/v1.0.0